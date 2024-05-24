TRANSFER PORTAL: Colorado State Lands Defensive Lineman Will Prendergast
After entering the portal on January 12, FIU defensive lineman Will Prendergast has found a new home in the Mountain West Conference with the Colorado State Rams.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
In his two seasons with the Panthers, Prendergast had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, four assisted tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Prior to his arrival in the 305, Prendergast spent time at the JUCO ranks in Blinn College. In 2021, he had 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks over eight games with Blinn.
Prendergast was one of the first transfers that joined FIU when head coach Mike MacIntyre arrived in 2022 after a stint at Memphis as defensive coordinator.
RELATED: SEC Lineman Commits To Louisiana Via The Transfer Portal
Last season, Colorado State had an overall record of 5-7 and went 3-5 in conferenceplay . The Rams had the second-worst total defense in the Mountain West Conference (415.9 yards allowed per game), a middle-of-the-pack rush defense and fourth-worst pass defense. Additions to the defense were necessary and Prendergast is a nice pickup for the Rams, in that regard.
Colorado State open the 2024 campaign on August 31 at Texas.