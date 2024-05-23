SEC Lineman Commits To Louisiana Via The Transfer Portal
In late May, many FBS teams are making a dash to bolster their rosters before the summer months officially begin.
Offensive tackle prospect Zay Alexander will help do that for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns after announcing his commitment from the transfer portal on Wednesday. Alexander spent his first college season at Mississippi State University in 2023.
Alexander entered the transfer portal in late April. He was a three-star high school prospect in the class of 2023 coming out of Mississippi's Tupelo High School. He did not appear in a game for the Bulldogs and used his redshirt. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining. 247Sports had Alexander listed at 6'7" and 330 pounds.
Louisiana will host the Grambling State Tigers to begin the 2024 season on August 31. The Ragin' Cajuns finished the 2023 season 6-7 in the second season of head coach Michael Desormeaux's tenure. Desormeaux is 13-14 thus far at Louisiana.