USC Adds Veteran Wyoming Lineman From Transfer Portal
After a year where the USC Trojans' defense was much maligned, they've been adding depth at key positions throughout the offseason. They continued that trend on Wednesday with the commitment of 6'4", 282-pound former Wyoming defensive lineman Gavin Meyer.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
In his first four seasons of college football, Meyer totaled 67 tackles with 8.5 for a loss, 4 sacks, a forced fumble, and two blocked kicks. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of high school, the Wisconsin native was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He was the #15 recruit in his home state in the class of 2020. He originally chose Wyoming over offers from Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Navy.
RELATED: Boise State Football Lands Washington DB Transfer Davon Banks
USC will begin their first season in the Big Ten Conference this fall. The Trojans open the 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 1 against LSU in Las Vegas.