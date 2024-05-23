G5 Football Daily

USC Adds Veteran Wyoming Lineman From Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Sep 24, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes the ball against Wyoming Cowboys nose tackle Gavin Meyer (90) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes the ball against Wyoming Cowboys nose tackle Gavin Meyer (90) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
After a year where the USC Trojans' defense was much maligned, they've been adding depth at key positions throughout the offseason. They continued that trend on Wednesday with the commitment of 6'4", 282-pound former Wyoming defensive lineman Gavin Meyer.

In his first four seasons of college football, Meyer totaled 67 tackles with 8.5 for a loss, 4 sacks, a forced fumble, and two blocked kicks. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school, the Wisconsin native was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He was the #15 recruit in his home state in the class of 2020. He originally chose Wyoming over offers from Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Navy.

USC will begin their first season in the Big Ten Conference this fall. The Trojans open the 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 1 against LSU in Las Vegas.

