PODCAST: Tulane Down to #24, G5 Conference Title Pictures

Following several close wins in the last month, the Tulane Green Wave were bumped back a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Joe Londergan of Sports Illustrated is joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports to discuss how the Green Wave have fared and what the next couple of weeks look like as they try to get back to a New Years Six game.

The guys also discuss how the conference title races are shaking out in the final weeks of the season and some other drama across the G5 last week. Plus, what's to come in Week 13.

Happy football watching!

