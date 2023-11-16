Skip to main content
    USATSI_21872730

    PODCAST: Tulane Down to #24, G5 Conference Title Pictures

    Following several close wins in the last month, the Tulane Green Wave were bumped back a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Joe Londergan of Sports Illustrated is joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports to discuss how the Green Wave have fared and what the next couple of weeks look like as they try to get back to a New Years Six game.

    The guys also discuss how the conference title races are shaking out in the final weeks of the season and some other drama across the G5 last week. Plus, what's to come in Week 13.

    Happy football watching!

    Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review on your platform of choice! Download this episode here.

    Follow us on Instagram

    Follow us on TikTok

    Follow Joe Londergan on Twitter/X

    Follow FanNation on Twitter/X

    In This Article (13)

    Tulane Green Wave
    Tulane Green Wave
    Toledo Rockets
    Toledo Rockets
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    Troy Trojans
    Troy Trojans
    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
    SMU Mustangs
    SMU Mustangs
    UTSA Roadrunners
    UTSA Roadrunners
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    Air Force Falcons
    Air Force Falcons
    UNLV Rebels
    UNLV Rebels
    Boise State Broncos
    Boise State Broncos
    Liberty Flames
    Liberty Flames
    New Mexico State Aggies
    New Mexico State Aggies
    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.