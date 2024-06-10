G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Notable G5 Win Over/Under Totals For 2024

Joe Londergan

Dec 18, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff reacts to a play against Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns during the first half of the 2021 New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
With the 2024 college football season just over the horizon, FanDuel is projecting win totals for each team in the Group of Five. On today's episode, Joe Londergan is again joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports to discuss some of the most intriguing and which ones could be an opportunity for sports bettors. FanDuel also has odds for the most likely G5 teams to make the College Football Playoff. It's the usual suspects in that regard, but the team with the best odds may surprise you...or will it?

