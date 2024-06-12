Marshall Football: Wake Forest Transfer QB Mitch Griffis Steps Away From Football
On Tuesday, quarterback Mitch Griffis announced via his Linkedln page that he will be stepping away from the game of football.
RELATED: RECRUITING: Top West Virginia Tight End Commits To Marshall For 2025
Griffis did not immediately provide further reasoning for the decision on his personal platforms.
Prior to entering the transfer portal, Griffis was with Wake Forest for four seasons. His best season came in 2023 where he threw for 1,553 yards, nine touchdowns against seven interceptions. Through is four seasons with the program, Griffis threw for 1,957 yards, 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Griffis announced his intentions to transfer to Marshall on December 15th. He was set to join a quarterback room that needed a veteran. Arguably, Griffis was also the top choice to become the starting quarterback for the Thundering Herd in 2024.
RELATED: Marshall Football: 3-Star 2025 Receiver Sherone White Commits To The Herd
This past offseason, 2023 Marshall starting quarterback Cam Fancher transferred to Florida Atlantic to become their starting quarterback. Along with Fancher, TJ McMahon and Chase Harrison entered the portal as well this offseason
At the moment, the ongoing battle for the starting quarterback job will consistent of Tulsa transfer Braylon Braxton who played in six games this past season for the Golden Hurricane and threw for 212 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2022, Braxton played in nine games, throwing for 1,133 yards, ten touchdowns and six interceptions. Along with Braxton, Cole Pennington will be the other candidate to win the starting quarterback job. Pennington started the Thundering Herd's bowl game against UTSA.
Marshall will begin their season at home against Stony Brook on Saturday, August 31 at 5:00 PM ET. A television designation has yet to be made for the Thundering Herd's opening matchup.