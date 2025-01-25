Southern University's Human Jukebox To Conclude A Week Of National Performances At Super Bowl LIX
The Human Jukebox is currently on an exciting tour, performing at various locations across the country. First, Southern University's electrifying marching band participated in the 2025 Honda
HBCU Battle of the Bands, featuring hip-hop star Glorilla and host Nick Cannon.
The showcase featured performances by six Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands, each receiving $50,000.
The following HBCU marching bands were:
- Alabama A&M University - Marching Maroon & White Band
- Alabama State University - Mighty Marching Hornets
- Hampton University - The Marching Force
- North Carolina A&T State University - The Blue and Gold Marching Machine
- Southern University - Human Jukebox
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff - Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South
Next, the Human Jukebox were guests on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Burbank, California where band director Dr. Taylor made a special announcement. He told Hudson's nationwide audience that the Southern University Marching Band has accepted an invitation from the NFL to perform at the opening of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Caesars Superdome.
Super Bowl Sunday's show will mark the sixth time the Human Jukebox and nationally acclaimed Fabulous Dancing Dolls will be a part of the game's ertainment for the National Football League. Making Sunday's appearance very special for Southern University as one of the premier marching bands featured on a national stage in 2025.
APPEARANCE ON NIGHT CAP
Also, the marching band will be guests of HBCU legend and NFL great Shannon Sharpe and Night Camp co-host Chad Johnson at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans on Feb. 6, 2025.
MARCHING BANDS MAKING HISTORY
Recently, HBCU marching bands gained national exposure when Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band performed with Beyoncé at the Christmas Day game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.
During the Tournament of Roses Parade, Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South received praise for their entertaining song selections and marching during the annual event.
Expect the Human Jukebox to deliver a riveting show in the Big Easy before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash in Super Bowl LIX.
HOW TO WATCH THE HUMAN JUKEBOX
The Super Bowl LIX streaming will be live on Fox Sports. The Human Jukebox will perform before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs game at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The pregame shows start at 2 PM ET, with kick-off at 6 PM ET. Also, streaming will be live in 4K on Tubi or FOX.
