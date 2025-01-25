HBCU Legends

HBCU Basketball Showdowns: Coach Vernette Skeete Vs. Coach Dawn Thornton Interviews

The SWAC women's basketball coaches provided insight on Saturday's matchup in Huntsville, Alabama.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Basketball Showdowns: Coach Vernette Skeete Vs. Coach Dawn Thornton Interviews
HBCU Basketball Showdowns: Coach Vernette Skeete Vs. Coach Dawn Thornton Interviews / Credit: HBCU Legends, TSU Athletics Photographer
In this story:

HOUSTON - In today's episode, we have an inspiring conversation lined up with HBCU women's basketball coaches, Vernette Skeete of Texas Southern University and Alabama A&M's Dawn Thornton.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

VERNETTE SKEETE (TEXAS SOUTHERN)

First, Coach Skeete has swiftly taken her team, the Lady Tigers, to impressive heights in the SWAC conference, boasting a remarkable 5-0 start.

On this journey, Coach Skeete discusses the intense preparation and strategic nuances that have propelled her team to success. From facing tough opponents like Alabama A&M, coached by the energetic Coach Thornton, to the detailed execution of their unique "Flux" offense, which adapts to the game's demands fluidly—Coach Skeete provides an in-depth look into the inner workings of a championship-caliber team.

Listen as Coach Skeete shares her insights on the importance of execution, consistency, and team dynamics. Plus, hear about the key players who are making a significant impact on the court and the unique challenges that come with being the team to beat.

Whether you're passionate about basketball or enjoy a good coaching story, this episode offers something for everyone.

Dawn Thornton
Dawn Thornton / Credit: AAMU

DAWN THORNTON (ALABAMA A&M)

Also, we are thrilled to bring you an exclusive interview with none other than the 2024 HBCU Woman of the Year, Coach Dawn Thornton, from Alabama A&M. As her team gears up for a crucial matchup against the undefeated Texas Southern Tigers, Coach Thornton opens up about her experiences, and the strategies driving her team's remarkable success.

We'll dive deep into her recruiting philosophy, the influence of star player Alishia Wilson, and the high-energy basketball culture she's fostering at A&M.

Stay tuned for an inspiring conversation that shines a spotlight on the dedication and determination behind Coach Thornton's winning formula. You won't want to miss it!

So, sit back, relax, and get ready to dive into the world of high-stakes HBCU basketball!

HBCU Legends Podcast - Skeete and Thornton
HBCU Legends Podcast - Skeete and Thornton / Credit: AAMU and TSU Athletics Photographer
Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball