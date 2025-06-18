2025 HBCU Swingman Classic Rosters Revealed
The third annual HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by T-Mobile and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, will feature the most promising HBCU baseball all-stars ready for the professional leagues.
Harold Reynolds, joined by special guest Reggie Waller, a Major League Baseball consultant and experienced scout, interviewed Cardell Thibodeaux, the SWAC Player of the Year outfielder from Southern University.
"It's a dream come true," Cardell Thibodeaux told Reynolds and Waller. "We always like to be seen by the right guys and just have a lot of fun. At the end of the day, we all love to play the game, love to play the game the right way. So, it's a dream."
Ken Griffey Jr.'s vision for this season's event features a star-studded guest list of legends, including Dusty Baker, Ralph Garr, and Andre Dawson.
Last season, the American League team defeated the National League, 5-4, after a dramatic ninth-inning rally was stopped.
The 2025 teams were announced by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Tuesday. 50 HBCU baseball players will participate in Ken Griffey Jr.'s annual event at 6:00 PM ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
MLB greats from the Braves organization, David Justice and Brian Jordan, will be the teams' honorary managers at this season's event.
HBCU all-stars from the SWAC, MEAC, CAA, SIAC, and CIAA student-athletes will showcase their talent to professional decision-makers in hopes of catapulting their careers.
2025 HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC ROSTERS
AMERICAN LEAGUE ROSTER
- Tyler Smith (NCAT) – C
- Vinny Saumell (UAPB) – C
- Jonathan Gonzalez Perez (UMES) – C
- Andrey Martinez (BCU) – 1B
- Jalon Mack (SU) – 1B
- Kylan Duncan (AAMU) – 2B
- Taj Bates (SU) – 2B
- Kaje Wood (MVSU) – SS
- KJ White (CSU) – SS
- Chena Brown (B-CU) – INF
- Justin Journiette (NSU) – INF
- Darryl Lee (JSU) – INF
- Jordan McCladdie (JSU) – INF
- Jalan Jones (JSU) – INF
- Joseph Eichelberger (JSU) – INF
- Jaylon Burrell (ALSU) – OF
- Cameron Hill (GSU) – OF
- Eric Elliott (JSU) – OF
- Jean Carlos Zambrano (BCU) – OF
- Jorhan Laboy (JSU) – OF
- Garrett Workman (FAMU) – OF
- Esaid Peña (ASU) – P
- Jafet Martinez (JSU) – P
- Yoansell Diaz (JSU) – P
- Nick Luckett (SU) – P
NATIONAL LEAGUE ROSTER
- Broedy Poppell (FAMU) – C
- Irvin Escobar (BCU) – C
- DeMarcus Smiley (ASU) – C
- Juan Cruz (ASU) – 1B
- JT Taylor (NCAT) – 1B
- Daniel Moore (CSU) – 2B
- Jesus Vanegas (ASU) – SS
- Elijah Pinckney (MORGN) – SS
- Robert Tate Jr. (JSU) – INF
- Ahmad Donatto (PVAMU) – INF
- Carrell Thibodeaux (SU) – INF
- Kameron Douglas (ASU) – INF
- Jacoby Radcliffe (SU) – OF
- Trey Bridges (TSU) – OF
- Kelton Phillips (TSU) – OF
- Trey Rutledge (AAMU) – OF
- Jamal Ritter (FAMU) – OF
- Edwin Sanchez (BCU) – P
- Reagan Rivera (CSU) – P
- Diego Barrett (NCAT) – P
- Erick Gonzalez (JSU) – P
- Nkosi Diodge (TSU) – P
- Kenney Fabian (UAPB) – P
- Calvin McClendon (TSU) – P
- Jay Campbell (FAMU) – P/3B
HBCU BASEBALL COVERAGE
Additional HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC Coverage:
Two HBCU Swingman Classic All-Stars Were Selected In The 2024 MLB Draft
The 2024 MLB Draft featured drafting two HBCU baseball players, Randy Flores (Alabama State) and Canyon Brow (North Carolina A&T). Their drafting underscores the increasing recognition of talent emerging from HBCU baseball programs.
Randy Flores was the first HBCU student-athlete chosen by the Los Angeles Angels as the 232nd overall pick in the 8th round. Next, the Kansas City Royals selected Canyon Brown as the No. 257 overall pick in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Infielder Randy Flores, known for his exceptional batting skills, produced a .341 average, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 14 doubles, and four triples for the Hornets in 2024. Black College Nines had Flores on its HBCU Baseball All-Elite teams of 2023 and 2024. Flores is a native of Brooklyn who played for the Grand Street Campus High School. He's a 5-9 and packs plenty of punch hitting the ball.
Canyon Brown, who primarily played catcher for the Aggies, showcased his prowess with a .310 batting average, 5 HR, 49 RBI, 12 doubles, and three triples. He's a native of Ormond Beach who attended Seabreeze High School in Florida. Brown is 6-1 and 190 pounds.
For the past several seasons, HBCU programs have been gaining recognition for producing talented athletes for professional baseball. With only two players selected, optimism remains for more student-athletes to be drafted, highlighted by events like the HBCU Swingman Classic hosted by Ken Griffey Jr.