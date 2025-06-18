HBCU Legends

2025 HBCU Swingman Classic Rosters Revealed

Harold Reynolds interviewed Southern University's Cardell Thibodeaux about participating in this year's event.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT
HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT / Credit: MLB
In this story:

The third annual HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by T-Mobile and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, will feature the most promising HBCU baseball all-stars ready for the professional leagues.   

Harold Reynolds, joined by special guest Reggie Waller, a Major League Baseball consultant and experienced scout, interviewed Cardell Thibodeaux, the SWAC Player of the Year outfielder from Southern University.

"It's a dream come true," Cardell Thibodeaux told Reynolds and Waller. "We always like to be seen by the right guys and just have a lot of fun. At the end of the day, we all love to play the game, love to play the game the right way. So, it's a dream."

Ken Griffey Jr.'s vision for this season's event features a star-studded guest list of legends, including Dusty Baker, Ralph Garr, and Andre Dawson.

Last season, the American League team defeated the National League, 5-4, after a dramatic ninth-inning rally was stopped.

The 2025 teams were announced by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Tuesday. 50 HBCU baseball players will participate in Ken Griffey Jr.'s annual event at 6:00 PM ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. 

MLB greats from the Braves organization, David Justice and Brian Jordan, will be the teams' honorary managers at this season's event.

HBCU all-stars from the SWACMEAC, CAA, SIAC, and CIAA student-athletes will showcase their talent to professional decision-makers in hopes of catapulting their careers.

2025 HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC ROSTERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE ROSTER

  1. Tyler Smith (NCAT) – C
  2. Vinny Saumell (UAPB) – C
  3. Jonathan Gonzalez Perez (UMES) – C
  4. Andrey Martinez (BCU) – 1B
  5. Jalon Mack (SU) – 1B
  6. Kylan Duncan (AAMU) – 2B
  7. Taj Bates (SU) – 2B
  8. Kaje Wood (MVSU) – SS
  9. KJ White (CSU) – SS
  10. Chena Brown (B-CU) – INF
  11. Justin Journiette (NSU) – INF
  12. Darryl Lee (JSU) – INF
  13. Jordan McCladdie (JSU) – INF
  14. Jalan Jones (JSU) – INF
  15. Joseph Eichelberger (JSU) – INF
  16. Jaylon Burrell (ALSU) – OF
  17. Cameron Hill (GSU) – OF
  18. Eric Elliott (JSU) – OF
  19. Jean Carlos Zambrano (BCU) – OF
  20. Jorhan Laboy (JSU) – OF
  21. Garrett Workman (FAMU) – OF
  22. Esaid Peña (ASU) – P
  23. Jafet Martinez (JSU) – P
  24. Yoansell Diaz (JSU) – P
  25. Nick Luckett (SU) – P

NATIONAL LEAGUE ROSTER

  1. Broedy Poppell (FAMU) – C
  2. Irvin Escobar (BCU) – C
  3. DeMarcus Smiley (ASU) – C
  4. Juan Cruz (ASU) – 1B
  5. JT Taylor (NCAT) – 1B
  6. Daniel Moore (CSU) – 2B
  7. Jesus Vanegas (ASU) – SS
  8. Elijah Pinckney (MORGN) – SS
  9. Robert Tate Jr. (JSU) – INF
  10. Ahmad Donatto (PVAMU) – INF
  11. Carrell Thibodeaux (SU) – INF
  12. Kameron Douglas (ASU) – INF
  13. Jacoby Radcliffe (SU) – OF
  14. Trey Bridges (TSU) – OF
  15. Kelton Phillips (TSU) – OF
  16. Trey Rutledge (AAMU) – OF
  17. Jamal Ritter (FAMU) – OF
  18. Edwin Sanchez (BCU) – P
  19. Reagan Rivera (CSU) – P
  20. Diego Barrett (NCAT) – P
  21. Erick Gonzalez (JSU) – P
  22. Nkosi Diodge (TSU) – P
  23. Kenney Fabian (UAPB) – P
  24. Calvin McClendon (TSU) – P
  25. Jay Campbell (FAMU) – P/3B

HBCU BASEBALL COVERAGE

feed

Additional HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC Coverage:

Two HBCU Swingman Classic All-Stars Were Selected In The 2024 MLB Draft

The 2024 MLB Draft featured drafting two HBCU baseball players, Randy Flores (Alabama State) and Canyon Brow (North Carolina A&T). Their drafting underscores the increasing recognition of talent emerging from HBCU baseball programs.

Randy Flores was the first HBCU student-athlete chosen by the Los Angeles Angels as the 232nd overall pick in the 8th round. Next, the Kansas City Royals selected Canyon Brown as the No. 257 overall pick in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Randy Flores selected in the MLB Draft by the LA Angels
Randy Flores / ASU Athletics

Infielder Randy Flores, known for his exceptional batting skills, produced a .341 average, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 14 doubles, and four triples for the Hornets in 2024.  Black College Nines had Flores on its HBCU Baseball All-Elite teams of 2023 and 2024. Flores is a native of Brooklyn who played for the Grand Street Campus High School. He's a 5-9 and packs plenty of punch hitting the ball.

Canyon Brown
Canyon Brown / NC A&T Athletics

Canyon Brown, who primarily played catcher for the Aggies, showcased his prowess with a .310 batting average, 5 HR, 49 RBI, 12 doubles, and three triples. He's a native of Ormond Beach who attended Seabreeze High School in Florida. Brown is 6-1 and 190 pounds.

For the past several seasons, HBCU programs have been gaining recognition for producing talented athletes for professional baseball. With only two players selected, optimism remains for more student-athletes to be drafted, highlighted by events like the HBCU Swingman Classic hosted by Ken Griffey Jr.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Baseball