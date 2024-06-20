The HBCU Swingman Classic Invited 50 HBCU Baseball Players For This Year's All-Star Game In Texas
Players from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and CAA will participate in the 2nd HBCU all-star game.
HBCU baseball in the previous season was full of thrills, with exciting finishes and heroic performances. More fans watched with curiosity, interested in the game and its players.
The 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by TMobile, is a significant event where the players will have MLB scouts and executives observing and recognizing the talent from HBCUs. Also, the young men will have an opportunity to meet and get mentoring from current and past MLB players.
The MLB has extended a special invitation to 50 HBCU baseball players to participate in Ken Griffey Jr.'s annual event. SWAC, MEAC, CAA, and CIAA student-athletes will showcase their talent to professional decision-makers in hopes of catapulting their careers.
ROSTER 1
- Edwin DeLaCruz - UAPB
- Jamal George - Alabama State
- Manny Jackson - Norfolk State
- Juan Cruz - Alabama State
- Lenny Montesano - Jackson State
- Kyle Walker - Grambling State
- Robert Tate Jr. - Jackson State
- True Fontenot - Florida A&M
- KJ White - Southern
- Justin Journette - Norfolk State
- Ty Jackson - Florida A&M
- Michael Smith - Praire View A&M
- Tiger Borom - Grambling State
- Michael Burroughs - Prairie View A&M
- Joseph Eichelberger - Jackson State
- Janmikell Bastardo - Florida A&M
- Sam Nieves - Coppin State
- Jafet Martinez - Alabama State
- Tanner Boccabello - Bethune-Cookman
- Mason Martinez - Grambling State
- Coley Kilpatrick - North Carolina A&T
- Christian Womble - Jackson State
- Tristan Curless - Alabama A&M
- Renard Grace - Southern
- Kieran Etwaru - Delaware State
ROSTER 2
- Michael Goudeau - Texas Southern
- Canyon Brown - North Carolina A&T
- Irvin Escobar - Bethune-Cookman
- Tatsunori Negishi - North Carolina A&T
- Dreylin Holmes - Mississippi Valley State
- Randy Flores - Alabama State
- CJ Castillo - Texas Southern
- Garrett Palladino - Alcorn State
- Jose Vargas - Grambling State
- Cameron Bufford - Grambling State
- Tyeler Hawkins - Southern
- Ali LaPread - Alabama State
- Rodney Hibler Jr. - Jackson State
- Khyle Radcliffe - Southern
- Brycen Hammonds - Alabama A&M
- Jamal Ritter - Norfolk State
- Tre Williams - North Carolina A&T
- Pablo Torres - Bethune-Cookman
- Caleb Granger - Florida A&M
- Evan Bouldin - Delaware State
- Luis Rodriguez - Alabama State
- Domenic Martinez - Texas Southern
- Christian Davis - Southern
- Daniel Gaviria - Bethune-Cookman
- Isaiah Williams - Jackson State
