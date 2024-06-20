HBCU Legends

The HBCU Swingman Classic Invited 50 HBCU Baseball Players For This Year's All-Star Game In Texas

Players from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and CAA will participate in the 2nd HBCU all-star game.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Swingman Classic
HBCU Swingman Classic / MLB
HBCU baseball in the previous season was full of thrills, with exciting finishes and heroic performances. More fans watched with curiosity, interested in the game and its players.

The 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by TMobile, is a significant event where the players will have MLB scouts and executives observing and recognizing the talent from HBCUs. Also, the young men will have an opportunity to meet and get mentoring from current and past MLB players.

The MLB has extended a special invitation to 50 HBCU baseball players to participate in Ken Griffey Jr.'s annual event. SWAC, MEAC, CAA, and CIAA student-athletes will showcase their talent to professional decision-makers in hopes of catapulting their careers.

ROSTER 1

  1. Edwin DeLaCruz - UAPB
  2. Jamal George - Alabama State
  3. Manny Jackson - Norfolk State
  4. Juan Cruz - Alabama State
  5. Lenny Montesano - Jackson State
  6. Kyle Walker - Grambling State
  7. Robert Tate Jr. - Jackson State
  8. True Fontenot - Florida A&M
  9. KJ White - Southern
  10. Justin Journette - Norfolk State
  11. Ty Jackson - Florida A&M
  12. Michael Smith - Praire View A&M
  13. Tiger Borom - Grambling State
  14. Michael Burroughs - Prairie View A&M
  15. Joseph Eichelberger - Jackson State
  16. Janmikell Bastardo - Florida A&M
  17. Sam Nieves - Coppin State
  18. Jafet Martinez - Alabama State
  19. Tanner Boccabello - Bethune-Cookman
  20. Mason Martinez - Grambling State
  21. Coley Kilpatrick - North Carolina A&T
  22. Christian Womble - Jackson State
  23. Tristan Curless - Alabama A&M
  24. Renard Grace - Southern
  25. Kieran Etwaru - Delaware State

ROSTER 2

  1. Michael Goudeau - Texas Southern
  2. Canyon Brown - North Carolina A&T
  3. Irvin Escobar - Bethune-Cookman
  4. Tatsunori Negishi - North Carolina A&T
  5. Dreylin Holmes - Mississippi Valley State
  6. Randy Flores - Alabama State
  7. CJ Castillo - Texas Southern
  8. Garrett Palladino - Alcorn State
  9. Jose Vargas - Grambling State
  10. Cameron Bufford - Grambling State
  11. Tyeler Hawkins - Southern
  12. Ali LaPread - Alabama State
  13. Rodney Hibler Jr. - Jackson State
  14. Khyle Radcliffe - Southern
  15. Brycen Hammonds - Alabama A&M
  16. Jamal Ritter - Norfolk State
  17. Tre Williams - North Carolina A&T
  18. Pablo Torres - Bethune-Cookman
  19. Caleb Granger - Florida A&M
  20. Evan Bouldin - Delaware State
  21. Luis Rodriguez - Alabama State
  22. Domenic Martinez - Texas Southern
  23. Christian Davis - Southern
  24. Daniel Gaviria - Bethune-Cookman
  25. Isaiah Williams - Jackson State
