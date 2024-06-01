Grambling State Tigers Will End Their 'Hell Baby' Season Falling To The UL Ragin' Cajuns At The NCAA Tournament
The Grambling State Tigers (26-28) lost to the UL Ragin' Cajuns, 12-5, in the Bryan-College Station NCAA Regional elimination game on Saturday afternoon at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Andrew Hermann was the winning pitcher for Louisiana as he tossed five innings against 20 batters and yielded three runs.
Regrettably, the G-Men will be heading home without a win on their third NCAA Baseball Tournament trip in the school's history. Also, the team may have seen the final at-bats for significant contributors like seniors Cameron Buford, Julian Murphy, Jose Vargas, and Javier Martinez.
Trevor Hatton (2 RBI) and Cameron Bufford (1 RBI) each posted a home run in the loss to the Ragin' Cajuns. Jose Vargas notched an RBI and two hits, while Ashton Inman also had one RBI.
GSU pitcher Miguel Baez lost after throwing 55 times with 29 strikes but allowed four earned runs from 15 batters in 1.2 innings. The other Tigers pitchers were Peguero, who tossed 32 for 22 strikes; Newman had 64 for 34 strikes; Washington, who pitched 27 for 21; and Tavarez, who ended the game with 6 for 4 strikes. Newman lasted 4.1 innings facing 19 batters, yielding two runs.
Despite losing twice in the tournament, the Grambling State Tigers proved to be formidable opponents this season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It won't be the last time we see Coach Davon Pierre and his staff, who were instrumental in building this highly competitive squad and extremely entertaining "Hell Baby" team to watch in HBCU Baseball.