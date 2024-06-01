HBCU Legends

Grambling State Tigers Will End Their 'Hell Baby' Season Falling To The UL Ragin' Cajuns At The NCAA Tournament

The G-Men season has ended, but not before giving their fans plenty of dramatic moments!

Kyle T. Mosley

Grambling State Tigers Baseball
Grambling State Tigers Baseball / GSU Athletics
In this story:

The Grambling State Tigers (26-28) lost to the UL Ragin' Cajuns, 12-5, in the Bryan-College Station NCAA Regional elimination game on Saturday afternoon at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Andrew Hermann was the winning pitcher for Louisiana as he tossed five innings against 20 batters and yielded three runs.

Regrettably, the G-Men will be heading home without a win on their third NCAA Baseball Tournament trip in the school's history. Also, the team may have seen the final at-bats for significant contributors like seniors Cameron Buford, Julian Murphy, Jose Vargas, and Javier Martinez.

Trevor Hatton (2 RBI) and Cameron Bufford (1 RBI) each posted a home run in the loss to the Ragin' Cajuns. Jose Vargas notched an RBI and two hits, while Ashton Inman also had one RBI.

GSU pitcher Miguel Baez lost after throwing 55 times with 29 strikes but allowed four earned runs from 15 batters in 1.2 innings. The other Tigers pitchers were Peguero, who tossed 32 for 22 strikes; Newman had 64 for 34 strikes; Washington, who pitched 27 for 21; and Tavarez, who ended the game with 6 for 4 strikes. Newman lasted 4.1 innings facing 19 batters, yielding two runs.

Despite losing twice in the tournament, the Grambling State Tigers proved to be formidable opponents this season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It won't be the last time we see Coach Davon Pierre and his staff, who were instrumental in building this highly competitive squad and extremely entertaining "Hell Baby" team to watch in HBCU Baseball.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: