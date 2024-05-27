HBCU Legends

HBCU Baseball: The Grambling State Tigers Are One Of Six Louisiana Teams In The NCAA Baseball Tournament

Grambling State will find out who they will play in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Kyle T. Mosley

Grambling State Tigers - SWAC Champions
Grambling State Tigers - SWAC Champions
The 2024 SWAC Baseball Tournament Champions, the Grambling State Tigers, are one of the six Louisiana teams participating in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament's field of 64. Grambling will receive its first automatic bid to the NCAA since winning the SWAC tourney in 2010. HBCU baseball will be represented by the Tigers.

  1. Grambling State Tigers
  2. LSU Tigers 
  3. Tulane Green Wave (AAC Tournament Champions)
  4. Nicholls State Colonels (Southland Tournament Champions)
  5. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
  6. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The NCAA selection committee will unveil the team pairings on Monday. According to the NCAA writers, the Grambling State Tigers are predicted to secure the 4th seed in the College Station Region, seeded behind No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 2 Texas, and No. 3 Nicholls. Regionals will start Friday, May 31.

  • The selection show is set for Monday at 11 AM CT/12 PM ET on ESPN2/ESPNU.   
  • Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3
  • Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10
  • First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 14
  • MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

