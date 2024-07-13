HBCU Swingman Classic: American League Holds Off National League's Rally In Ninth Inning To Win HBCU All-Star Game
The second annual HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by T-Mobile and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, featured the brightest HBCU baseball all-stars. The American League team won, 5-4, after halting a ninth-inning rally from the National League.
The MLB has invited 50 HBCU baseball players to participate in Ken Griffey Jr.'s annual event. SWAC, MEAC, CAA, and CIAA student-athletes will showcase their talent to professional decision-makers in hopes of catapulting their careers.
"A lot of kids are not going to be drafted, but you can still be in the sport that you love," Griffey told the MLB. "There are plenty of jobs in Major League Baseball that you can do. You may not be able to play, but you can be around and you can eventually work your way up and be a GM or a president or anything. I think the problem we have in sports is everybody looks at it and goes, 'Oh, if you don't make it, you're done.' That's not the case."
The players had an opportunity to have HBCU baseball legends come in and work out with the HBCU all-star players.
AMERICAN LEAGUE ROSTER
- Edwin DeLaCruz - UAPB
- Jamal George - Alabama State
- Manny Jackson - Norfolk State
- Juan Cruz - Alabama State
- Lenny Montesano - Jackson State
- Kyle Walker - Grambling State
- Robert Tate Jr. - Jackson State
- True Fontenot - Florida A&M
- KJ White - Southern
- Justin Journette - Norfolk State
- Ty Jackson - Florida A&M
- Michael Smith - Praire View A&M
- Tiger Borom - Grambling State
- Michael Burroughs - Prairie View A&M
- Joseph Eichelberger - Jackson State
- Janmikell Bastardo - Florida A&M
- Sam Nieves - Coppin State
- Jafet Martinez - Alabama State
- Tanner Boccabello - Bethune-Cookman
- Mason Martinez - Grambling State
- Coley Kilpatrick - North Carolina A&T
- Christian Womble - Jackson State
- Tristan Curless - Alabama A&M
- Renard Grace - Southern
- Kieran Etwaru - Delaware State
NATIONAL LEAGUE ROSTER
- Michael Goudeau - Texas Southern
- Canyon Brown - North Carolina A&T
- Irvin Escobar - Bethune-Cookman
- Tatsunori Negishi - North Carolina A&T
- Dreylin Holmes - Mississippi Valley State
- Randy Flores - Alabama State
- CJ Castillo - Texas Southern
- Garrett Palladino - Alcorn State
- Jose Vargas - Grambling State
- Cameron Bufford - Grambling State
- Tyeler Hawkins - Southern
- Ali LaPread - Alabama State
- Rodney Hibler Jr. - Jackson State
- Khyle Radcliffe - Southern
- Brycen Hammonds - Alabama A&M
- Jamal Ritter - Norfolk State
- Tre Williams - North Carolina A&T
- Pablo Torres - Bethune-Cookman
- Caleb Granger - Florida A&M
- Evan Bouldin - Delaware State
- Luis Rodriguez - Alabama State
- Domenic Martinez - Texas Southern
- Christian Davis - Southern
- Daniel Gaviria - Bethune-Cookman
- Isaiah Williams - Jackson State