National Team Edges Out American Squad by 3 Runs in 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic

Jay Campbell was the MVP of the 2025 Swingman Classic.

The National Team defeated the American Team 7-4 at the third edition of the HBCU Swingman Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 11, 2025. This year's game had the most talent and was one of the best-played events since Ken Griffey Jr launched it.

Baseball Hall of Famer and Florida A&M legend Andre Dawson was in the booth speaking with Harold Reynolds. He said, "With all the initiatives and the opportunities that these student athletes have today, just enjoy it for what it is and, you know, just give it your best effort and try to make the most of it."

Florida A&M rising sophomore infielder Jay Campbell followed Dawson's advice and was named the game's MVP. In the seventh inning, he hit a two-run home run that tied the game 4-4.

The National Team took an early 1-0 lead when Alabama State infielder Kameron Douglas blasted a pitched 417 feet into the centerfield bleachers.

He hit the baseball with a velocity of 105.9 miles per hour as Dusty Baker and Harold Reynolds watched in amazement from the broadcast booth.

After a weather delay, the American Team answered Douglas' run with a three-run third inning to lead 3-1.

No runs were scored in the next two innings until each team added a run in the sixth inning, making the score 4-2.

In the seventh, the Nationals' Jay Campbell's two-run homer equaled the American Team at 4-4.

Manager Brian Jordan's National squad brought in three additional runs in the eighth inning to give them a 3-run lead at 7-4. The American Team did not score in the top of the ninth inning, resulting in a final score of 7-4 in favor of the National Team.

The third annual HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by T-Mobile and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, will feature the most promising HBCU baseball all-stars ready for the professional leagues.   

Harold Reynolds, joined by special guest Reggie Waller, a Major League Baseball consultant and experienced scout, interviewed Cardell Thibodeaux, the SWAC Player of the Year outfielder from Southern University.

"It's a dream come true," Cardell Thibodeaux told Reynolds and Waller. "We always like to be seen by the right guys and just have a lot of fun. At the end of the day, we all love to play the game, love to play the game the right way. So, it's a dream."

Ken Griffey Jr.'s vision for this season's event features a star-studded guest list of legends, including Dusty Baker, Ralph Garr, and Andre Dawson.

Last season, the American League team defeated the National League, 5-4, after a dramatic ninth-inning rally was stopped.

The 2025 teams were announced by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Tuesday. 50 HBCU baseball players will participate in Ken Griffey Jr.'s annual event at 6:00 PM ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. 

MLB greats from the Braves organization, David Justice and Brian Jordan, will be the teams' honorary managers at this season's event.

HBCU all-stars from the SWACMEAC, CAA, SIAC, and CIAA student-athletes will showcase their talent to professional decision-makers in hopes of catapulting their careers.

2025 HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC ROSTERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE ROSTER

  1. Tyler Smith (NCAT) – C
  2. Vinny Saumell (UAPB) – C
  3. Jonathan Gonzalez Perez (UMES) – C
  4. Andrey Martinez (BCU) – 1B
  5. Jalon Mack (SU) – 1B
  6. Kylan Duncan (AAMU) – 2B
  7. Taj Bates (SU) – 2B
  8. Kaje Wood (MVSU) – SS
  9. KJ White (CSU) – SS
  10. Chena Brown (B-CU) – INF
  11. Justin Journiette (NSU) – INF
  12. Darryl Lee (JSU) – INF
  13. Jordan McCladdie (JSU) – INF
  14. Jalan Jones (JSU) – INF
  15. Joseph Eichelberger (JSU) – INF
  16. Jaylon Burrell (ALSU) – OF
  17. Cameron Hill (GSU) – OF
  18. Eric Elliott (JSU) – OF
  19. Jean Carlos Zambrano (BCU) – OF
  20. Jorhan Laboy (JSU) – OF
  21. Garrett Workman (FAMU) – OF
  22. Esaid Peña (ASU) – P
  23. Jafet Martinez (JSU) – P
  24. Yoansell Diaz (JSU) – P
  25. Nick Luckett (SU) – P

NATIONAL LEAGUE ROSTER

  1. Broedy Poppell (FAMU) – C
  2. Irvin Escobar (BCU) – C
  3. DeMarcus Smiley (ASU) – C
  4. Juan Cruz (ASU) – 1B
  5. JT Taylor (NCAT) – 1B
  6. Daniel Moore (CSU) – 2B
  7. Jesus Vanegas (ASU) – SS
  8. Elijah Pinckney (MOREHOUSE) – SS
  9. Robert Tate Jr. (JSU) – INF
  10. Ahmad Donatto (PVAMU) – INF
  11. Carrell Thibodeaux (SU) – INF
  12. Kameron Douglas (ASU) – INF
  13. Jacoby Radcliffe (SU) – OF
  14. Trey Bridges (TSU) – OF
  15. Kelton Phillips (TSU) – OF
  16. Trey Rutledge (AAMU) – OF
  17. Jamal Ritter (FAMU) – OF
  18. Edwin Sanchez (BCU) – P
  19. Reagan Rivera (CSU) – P
  20. Diego Barrett (NCAT) – P
  21. Erick Gonzalez (JSU) – P
  22. Nkosi Diodge (TSU) – P
  23. Kenney Fabian (UAPB) – P
  24. Calvin McClendon (TSU) – P
  25. Jay Campbell (FAMU) – P/3B

Two HBCU Swingman Classic All-Stars Were Selected In The 2024 MLB Draft

The 2024 MLB Draft featured drafting two HBCU baseball players, Randy Flores (Alabama State) and Canyon Brow (North Carolina A&T). Their drafting underscores the increasing recognition of talent emerging from HBCU baseball programs.

Randy Flores was the first HBCU student-athlete chosen by the Los Angeles Angels as the 232nd overall pick in the 8th round. Next, the Kansas City Royals selected Canyon Brown as the No. 257 overall pick in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Randy Flores selected in the MLB Draft by the LA Angels
Randy Flores / ASU Athletics

Infielder Randy Flores, known for his exceptional batting skills, produced a .341 average, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 14 doubles, and four triples for the Hornets in 2024.  Black College Nines had Flores on its HBCU Baseball All-Elite teams of 2023 and 2024. Flores is a native of Brooklyn who played for the Grand Street Campus High School. He's a 5-9 and packs plenty of punch hitting the ball.

Canyon Brown
Canyon Brown / NC A&T Athletics

Canyon Brown, who primarily played catcher for the Aggies, showcased his prowess with a .310 batting average, 5 HR, 49 RBI, 12 doubles, and three triples. He's a native of Ormond Beach who attended Seabreeze High School in Florida. Brown is 6-1 and 190 pounds.

For the past several seasons, HBCU programs have been gaining recognition for producing talented athletes for professional baseball. With only two players selected, optimism remains for more student-athletes to be drafted, highlighted by events like the HBCU Swingman Classic hosted by Ken Griffey Jr.

