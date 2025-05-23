SWAC Baseball Championship: DAY 3 Results And Updates
The Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament brackets in Groups A and B have been updated after Day 2's game results.
All matches are played at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Times are in CST.
BRACKET A
DAY 1
- Game 1 - No. 1 Bethune-Cookman defeated No. 8 Texas Southern, 5-3
- Game 3 - No. 3 Alabama State defeated No. 6 Jackson State, 7-6
DAY 2
- Game 7 - No. 1 Bethune-Cookman defeated No. 3 Alabama State, 9-8
- Game 8 - No. 3 Jackson State defeated No. 8 Texas Southern, 12-6
Day 3
- Game 9 - No 3. Alabama State defeats No.6 Jackson State, 5-3
- Game 11 - No 1 Bethune-Cookman vs. Winner of Game 9 (3 PM, 5/23)
DAY 4
Game No. 11 Loser vs. Game No. 11 Winner (If Necessary)
BRACKET B
DAY 1
- Game 2 - No. 2 Florida A&M defeated No. 7 Southern, 9-1
- Game 4 - No. 4 UAPB defeated No. 5 Grambling State, 13-6
DAY 2
- Game 6 - No. 7 Southern defeated No. 4 UAPB, 17-11
- Game 8 - No. 2 Florida A&M defeated No. 5 Grambling State, 14-4
Day 3
- Game 10 - No. 5 Grambling State defeated No. 7 Southern, 16-2
- Game 12 - No. 4 Florida A&M vs. Winner of Game 10 (6 PM, 5/23)
DAY 4
Game No. 12 Loser vs. Game No. 12 Winner (If Necessary)
CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY
Game No. 11 Winner (Bracket A) vs. Game No. 12 Winner (Bracket B)
The Championship Game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 1:00 PM CST.
2025 HONORS
- SWAC Baseball Player of the Year: Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern
- SWAC Coach of the Year: Jonathan Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman
- SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year: Andry Martinex, Bethune-Cookman
- SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year: Juan Cruz, Alabama State
- SWAC Pitcher of the Year: Eric Elliott, Jackson State
- SWAC Relief Pitcher of the Year: Jean Carlos Zambrano, Bethune-Cookman
- SWAC Freshman of the Year: Garrett Workman, Florida A&M
- SWAC Newcomer of the Year: Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern
More SWAC coverage...
Eddie Kelley, SWAC Coordinator Of Football Officials Passes
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the passing of Eddie Kelley, who served as the Coordinator of Football Officials.
"The Southwestern Athletic Conference would like to send thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences to the family and friends of SWAC Coordinator of Football Officials Eddie Kelley. Kelley was a valued member of the SWAC Staff, and the impact he had on the conference as an official and administrator, along with the countless number of lives he touched, will forever be remembered."
Kelley was a head referee for ten years before being promoted to the SWAC Football Coordinator of Officials on Feb. 15, 2019. According to the conference, he "also served as an official with the Southland (2012) and the PAC-12 (2017)."
Upon officially joining the SWAC staff, Kelley said, "It is truly an honor to get opportunity to work with the Southwestern Athletic Conference as the Football Coordinator of Officials. The legacies and great traditions of this conference as it relates to competition in the sport of football is remarkable. I look forward to serving the league with honor and integrity while putting an exemplary product of officials on the field each date of competition."
Notable Assignments and Posts
Kelley officiated the following contests:
- SWAC Championship Games
- Bayou Classics
- 2016 6A Texas High School State Championship
He also served as the President of the SWAC Football Officiating Association.
Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland and the Southwestern Athletic Conference headquarters will provide additional details about Eddie Kelley's life. His family has our deepest condolences and prayers.