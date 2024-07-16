Two HBCU Swingman Classic All-Stars Were Selected In The 2024 MLB Draft
The 2024 MLB Draft featured drafting two HBCU baseball players, Randy Flores (Alabama State) and Canyon Brow (North Carolina A&T). Their drafting underscores the increasing recognition of talent emerging from HBCU baseball programs.
Randy Flores was the first HBCU student-athlete chosen by the Los Angeles Angels as the 232nd overall pick in the 8th round. Next, the Kansas City Royals selected Canyon Brown as the No. 257 overall pick in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Infielder Randy Flores, known for his exceptional batting skills, produced a .341 average, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 14 doubles, and four triples for the Hornets in 2024. Black College Nines had Flores on its HBCU Baseball All-Elite teams of 2023 and 2024. Flores is a native of Brooklyn who played for the Grand Street Campus High School. He's a 5-9 and packs plenty of punch hitting the ball.
Canyon Brown, who primarily played catcher for the Aggies, showcased his prowess with a .310 batting average, 5 HR, 49 RBI, 12 doubles, and three triples. He's a native of Ormond Beach who attended Seabreeze High School in Florida. Brown is 6-1 and 190 pounds.
For the past several seasons, HBCU programs have been gaining recognition for producing talented athletes for professional baseball. With only two players selected, optimism remains for more student-athletes to be drafted, highlighted by events like the HBCU Swingman Classic hosted by Ken Griffey Jr.