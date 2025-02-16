HBCU Legends

2025 NBA HBCU Classic: Tuskegee Golden Tigers Declaw Morehouse Maroon Tigers

Tuskegee wins HBCU basketball clash at NBA All-Star weekend!

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; The Tuskegee Golden Tigers celebrate on the court after defeating the Morehouse Maroon Tigers during the All Star-HBCU game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; The Tuskegee Golden Tigers celebrate on the court after defeating the Morehouse Maroon Tigers during the All Star-HBCU game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA HBCU Classic featured the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, who defeated the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, 68-55, at the Oakland Arena. It was one of the HBCU basketball's oldest rivalries since 1913.

Tuskegee's Kusamae Draper had a double-double, scoring a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds in a dominating victory.

Tuskegee Reacts To A Score
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; The Tuskegee Golden Tigers bench reacts after a three point basket by guard Rodney Walker Jr. (snot shown) during the first half of the All Star-HBCU game against the Morehouse Maroon Tigers at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden Tigers had two players join Draper in double figures. Kevin Sesberry scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds, and made two steals. Guard D'Anthony Pennington scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded three steals, hitting a crucial three-pointer in the final minutes to seal the game for Tuskegee.

The NBA All-Star Weekend was filled with HBCU vibes in the arena as celebrities like Spike Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and MC Hammer watched the Golden Tigers fend off a late rally by the Maroon Tigers.

MC Hammer joins the Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; The Tuskegee Golden Tigers celebrate on the court with musical artist MC Hammer (center front) after defeating the Morehouse Maroon Tigers during the All Star-HBCU game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tuskegee led 30-22 at intermission by holding the lead for over 14 of the 20 minutes in the first half.  

One of the key points for Tuskegee's victory was the Maroon Tigers' struggles from the free throw line. Morehouse made a paltry 8 of 21 attempts in the game for 38.1% compared to the Golden Tigers' 68.4%.

Tuskegee was efficient while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 43.8% beyond the arc. Their opponent from the AUC shot 38.9% from the field and just 21.7% from three-point range.

D'Anthony Pennington of Tuskegee
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Tuskegee Golden Tigers guard D'Anthony Pennington (11) reacts after scoring against the Morehouse Maroon Tigers during the second half of the All Star-HBCU game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Morehouse College reserves kept them in the contest, scoring 22 bench points compared to 4 by Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers outrebounded Morehouse 41-36 and bested them with 14 to the Maroon Tigers' 16 turnovers.

Sincere Key scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Maroon Tigers. Amahn Decket nearly achieved a double-double, contributing 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The Golden Tigers finished with a record of 11-12 overall and 9-8 in the SIAC, while the Maroon Tigers ended with a record of 13-12 and 10-7 in the SIAC.  

Spike Lee
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Filmmaker Spike Lee sits on the Morehouse Maroon Tigers bench during the first half of the All Star-HBCU game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

UP NEXT

Tuskegee remains on the road traveling to Wilberforce, Ohio, to meet Central State at 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 18.   

Morehouse returns home to host Edward Wates at Forbes Arena for a 7 PM tip-off on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

HBCU BASKETBALL NEWS

feed

LISTEN TO THE HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball