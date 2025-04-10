Coach Doug Whittler And Assistant Coach Polk Part Ways With Morehouse Basketball
HBCU Legends has confirmed that the basketball program at Morehouse College will see a change in leadership following the departure of head coach Doug Whittler and assistant coach Terry Polk. The news was first reported by Keisha J. Kelley of the 'Black College Experience' and 'Black Sports Insiders.'
Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas noted in a brief prepared statement:
"We sincerely thank Coach Whittler and Coach Polk for their years of dedication, leadership, and service to Morehouse Athletics. Their commitment to developing our student-athletes on and off the court has impacted the program and the young men they've mentored....This moment of change brings an exciting opportunity to usher in new leadership...A national search for our next head basketball coach will begin immediately...With appreciation and anticipation, Dr. David Thomas."
Whittler leaves after over 20 years at Morehouse from his days of being a player, assistant coach, and head coach.
This past weekend, Whittler served as the co-head coach of Team Attles at the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game in San Antonio, Texas.
HBCU Legends will have a more detailed report on Coach Whittler.
Previous Morehouse College Basketball Coverage
The 2025 NBA HBCU Classic featured the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, who defeated the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, 68-55, at the Oakland Arena. 19,596 spectators witnessed one of the HBCU basketball's oldest rivalries that's been around since 1913.
Tuskegee's Kusamae Draper had a double-double, scoring a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds in a dominating victory.
The Golden Tigers had two players join Draper in double figures. Kevin Sesberry scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds, and made two steals. Guard D'Anthony Pennington scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded three steals, hitting a crucial three-pointer in the final minutes to seal the game for Tuskegee.
The NBA All-Star Weekend was filled with HBCU vibes in the arena as celebrities like Spike Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and MC Hammer watched the Golden Tigers fend off a late rally by the Maroon Tigers.
Tuskegee led 30-22 at intermission by holding the lead for over 14 of the 20 minutes in the first half.
One of the key points for Tuskegee's victory was the Maroon Tigers' struggles from the free throw line. Morehouse made a paltry 8 of 21 attempts in the game for 38.1% compared to the Golden Tigers' 68.4%.
Tuskegee was efficient while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 43.8% beyond the arc. Their opponent from the AUC shot 38.9% from the field and just 21.7% from three-point range.
Morehouse College reserves kept them in the contest, scoring 22 bench points compared to 4 by Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers outrebounded Morehouse 41-36 and bested them with 14 to the Maroon Tigers' 16 turnovers.
Sincere Key scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Maroon Tigers. Amahn Decket nearly achieved a double-double, contributing 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
The Golden Tigers finished with a record of 11-12 overall and 9-8 in the SIAC, while the Maroon Tigers ended with a record of 13-12 and 10-7 in the SIAC.
UP NEXT
Tuskegee remains on the road traveling to Wilberforce, Ohio, to meet Central State at 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Morehouse returns home to host Edward Wates at Forbes Arena for a 7 PM tip-off on Tuesday, Feb. 8.