Could Former HBCU Women's Basketball Stars Get Selected In Tonight's WNBA Draft?
The 2025 WNBA Draft will be held tonight in New York City as several women's basketball players with HBCU pedigree hope to hear their names called by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert or one of the league's representatives. ESPN will broadcast the event from The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Diamond Johnson from Norfolk State and former UAPB star Zaay Green are two players being considered for a spot on a WNBA team. One of them could join the seven other HBCU women’s basketball athletes who have previously been drafted into the league.
Let's look at the HBCU-WNBA Draft history:
- Denique Graves (Howard University) - 15th overall pick, 1997 (highest draft position for an HBCU player).
- Karen Wilkins (Howard University) - Phoenix Mercury, 1998.
- Andrea Gardner (Howard University) - Utah Starzz, 2002.
- Jacklyn Winfield (Southern University and A&M College) - Utah Starzz, 2002.
- Amba Kongolo (North Carolina Central University) - Phoenix Mercury, 2002.
- Ameshya Williams-Holliday (Jackson State University) - 25th overall pick, Indiana Fever, 2022.
- Angel Jackson (Jackson State University) - 36th overall pick, Las Vegas Aces, 2024.
These players represent essential milestones in the history of women's basketball at HBCUs, as they are the only seven to have been drafted into the WNBA.
Most recently, Angel Jackson and Ameshya Williams-Holliday from Jackson State were the latest players drafted.
Should Diamond Johnson and Zaay Green join the league, it would further demonstrate the growing recognition and respect for the HBCU talent.
Here are the outlooks for both players:
DIAMOND JOHNSON
Diamond Johnson, a standout guard from Norfolk State, is projected to be a mid-to-late second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Her outstanding 2024-25 season included 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game. She captured the attention of scouts unaware of her court prowess during the NCAA Tournament versus Maryland, where she started the contest with 16 points in the first half.
She also showcased her talent by earning MVP honors at the 2025 Libby's Women's College All-Star Game, where she scored 21 points (17 in the second half) and hit the game-winning shot.
Don't let Johnson's 5-5 frame fool you. She's a scorer, facilitator, stoute defender, and a great leader on and off the court. Mia Berry told HBCU Legends, "Diamond actually improved under [Larry] Vickers. A lot of elements of her game; her mid-range is so fluid now. She's become a little more consistent from beyond the arc." Berry continued, "She's learning how to feed her teammates... you can see the development. I believe people are going to take note of that."
Berry predicts Johnson should not fall past the middle-to-late second round. Several WNBA mock drafts place her as a late second-round or early third-round pick. Teams like the Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky could use a talent like Johnson.
ZAAY GREEN
At 6-2, Zaay Green (UAPB, Alabama) is a guard who projects for a third-round selection in tonight's 2025 WNBA Draft. After transferring from UAPB, she finished her collegiate career at Alabama. She has had a solid season, averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
Some mock drafts place Zaay Green as high as the late second going into the third, but she could project well for teams like the Dallas and Seattle Storm. Green, like Johnson, is fearless. Green, 25, provides versatility and decisive off the dribble, creating her shots, which is an asset in the pros.
TI'LAN BOLER
Former Jackson State and Memphis standout Tilly Boler could also get the nod tonight. Some project her as an undrafted free agent.
It's safe to say Mia Berry knows sports, especially HBCU women's basketball. Andscape's HBCU journalist believes "multiple names" could be called during Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.
"The WNBA has shown over the last few years that they are willing to look at these HBCU players," Berry said. "I think this year we get two. I think we get Diamond Johnson out of Norfolk State," and later, she mentioned "Zaay Green" as a potential draftee.
Diamond Johnson has the innate talent every scoring threat should have — FEARLESSNESS. The Libby's Women's College Basketball All-Star Game MVP proved she belongs on the big stage as a professional ball player.
Johnson opened the first two-quarters of the all-star match with four points. We're not sure which Hall of Fame coaches on Team Miller — Cheryl Miller or Cynthia Cooper — sparked the fire Diamond Johnson used to torch Team Lieberman, but whoever it was, it worked.
She came out in the second half scoring 17 points, including delivering the game-winner at 71 points. Her leadership guided Team Miller to victory; however, she's performed at this level for Coach Larry Vickers and the Norfolk State Spartans since transferring in 2023.
Berry remarked about Johnson, "Someone asked me, what is your unbiased and biased opinion about Diamond? They're like, unbiased? I really feel like she should go no later than the middle-to-late second round. I'm looking at her talent. Diamond actually improved under [Larry] Vickers. A lot of elements of her game; her mid-range is so fluid now. She's become a little more consistent from beyond the arc." Berry continued, "She's learning how to feed her teammates... you can see the development. I believe people are going to take note of that."
One of the key attributes of many rookies is that they are still raw. Diamond Johnson will likely come in and focus on improving her game like any other newcomer. So, don't expect her to impact her team immediately; give it some time.
However, for many of her HBCU sports fans, Diamond is already legendary. If an owner, general manager, or scout decides to reach out to her this Monday, it could be one of their wisest choices.
More Diamond Johnson coverage
Diamond Johnson Shines Bright, Named MVP At 2025 Women's College All-Star Game
Norfolk State's guard Diamond Johnson scored 21 points and was named the Women's College All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player after leading Team Miller to a 71-59 victory over Team Lieberman at Hillsborough Community College in the Tampa, Florida area.
Johnson also buried the game-winning shot to give Team Miller the win at 71 points.
The HBCU women's basketball star out of Norfolk State definitely caught the attention of WNBA pro scouts with her outstanding performance. She only had four points going into halftime before taking over the game for Team Miller with 17 points in the second half. 13-of-17 second-half points were in the 4th quarter by the 2025 HBCU Legends Women's Basketball Player of the Year.
Johnson was the top scorer with 21 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and confidently hitting 2-of-4 from three-point range. The two-time MEAC Player of the Year also contributed four rebounds and two steals in just fifteen minutes of play.
Daiza Lawrence of Team Miller scored 9 points, while Lucy Olsen, Khadija Faye, and Megan McConnell each contributed 8 points.
Harmoni Turner was the leading scorer for Team Lieberman with 15 points. However, the team struggled with shooting efficiency against Team Miller, hitting only 28% of their shots, going 17-for-61 overall and just 3-for-15 (20%) from three-point range.
Team Lieberman's next two top scorers were DeYona Gaston, who scored 9 points, and Alyssa Ustby, who added 7 in the loss.
Johnson is expected to attend the 2025 HBCU All-Star Women's Game in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday afternoon at Freeman Coliseum.