Doug Whittler Lands New Coaching Job With Allen University
Allen University named Douglas Whittler as the new head men's basketball coach for the Yellow Jackets team.
"We couldn't be more excited about having Coach Whittler leading our men's basketball program," Director of Athletics Phillip Wallace Jr, said. "I have known Coach Whittler for many years, and his leadership and coaching abilities are top notch. I have no doubt that he will lead us to a championship level."
Whittler arrives as the new head coach at Allen following a four-year tenure in the same position at Morehouse College. During his time as head coach, Whittler amassed an overall winning percentage of 65.5% (76-40) and a 73.4% mark in conference play (59-21), marking the highest win total of any MC coach in their first four seasons, and posting the second-highest winning percentage in program history. Whittler's teams were consistently among the SIAC's top teams as the Maroon Tigers won three consecutive SIAC East Division Regular Season championships under his leadership from 2022 through 2024.
"I would like to thank President McNealey and Director of Athletics Wallace for this opportunity," Whittler said. "It is truly a blessing to me and my family to be a part of the Allen University family. I am looking forward to working with the faculty and staff here at Allen to elevate our men's basketball program to a championship level not only in the SIAC, but nationally, as well."
In 2024-25, Whittler led Morehouse to a second place finish in the SIAC East Division during the regular season, and saw Brandon Peters be selected to the SIAC All-Freshman Team, and Cedric Taylor III be named to the SIAC First Team and receive the Elite 16 award, the highest academic award the SIAC awards a student-athlete. Whittler was also selected as one of four head coaches nationally to serve as a co-head coach in the 2025 HBCU All-Star Game.
"I congratulate AD Wallace on his search and ultimate selection of Douglas Whittler as the next men's basketball coach at Allen University," President Dr. Ernest McNealey said. "We look forward to an exciting and competitive season in the year ahead."
Whittler was named interim head coach prior to the 2021 season following the passing of longtime head coach Grady Brewer. Prior to being named head coach, Whittler spent 12 years as a member of the coaching staff. From 2009 to 2015, he served as an assistant coach, and then was promoted to associate head coach from 2015 to 2021. As an assistant, Whittler coached eight all-conference selections, three newcomer of the year performers, two SIAC Player of the Year award winners, and three All-Americans.
Coach Whittler, a former first-team All-Conference player for Morehouse College, holds his Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology, Sports Studies, and Physical Education. He and his wife, Kimberly, have two sons, Sir and Remy, and one daughter, Savannah.
Additional coverage on Coach Whittler:
WHITTLER LEAVING MOREHOUSE
Morehouse College's decision to part ways with Coach Doug Whittler has sparked serious discussions among my Morehouse brothers, fans, and the Maroon Tigers basketball program supporters. Winning as coach is important. Nonetheless, finding a winner who is Morehouse, is rare.
Quite a few alums believe Coach Whittler deserved a more dignified farewell from his alma mater rather than being unceremoniously dismissed after four successful seasons as the head basketball coach.
While we cannot provide specific details, external factors may have influenced the decision to part ways.
A Legacy of Winning and Commitment
Doug Whittler is not just an ordinary coach, he is a "Morehouse Man." Since his days of playing for Coach Grady Brewer, he's carried the torch for Dear Ol' Morehouse. During his tenure, Whittler had cemented his winning brand and carried on the established traditions of the school's coaching icons, Arthur McAfee and Frank Forbes.
In four seasons as the Maroon Tigers head coach, he compiled an impressive 76-40 (.655) overall record and an even more remarkable 59-21 (.734) record within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). His winning percentage ranks as the second-highest amoung coaches in Morehouse basketball history.
Despite not having a marquee star on his rosters, Whittler consistently fielded competitive teams that excelled both on and off the court. His leadership guided the Maroon Tigers to three SIAC East titles while fostering academic excellence and social responsibility among his players.
Several of Whittler's protegees were All-SIAC performers. More importantly, they would contribute hours of community service in Atlanta, embodying the values of the men from Morehouse College.
A Sudden Exit Raises Questions
Whittler's sudden departure has left many wondering whether it was because of internal challenges within the athletic department or unmet expectations of his basketball program in the SIAC.
While the reasons behind the "partying of ways" remain unclear, what is clear is that Morehouse lost a coach who was deeply committed to developing student-athletes and preserving the institution's values.
Whittler's approach went beyond the basketball court, prioritizing mentorship, academic achievement, and character building. His dedication to uplifting the Morehouse brand made him an invaluable asset in the Atlanta University Center.
Also, he was starting to receive notice on a national level after the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend HBCU game with Tuskegee and was co-head coach of the 2025 HBCU All-Star Game's Team Attles.
Looking Ahead: The Search for Servant Leadership
As Morehouse begins its search for a new head basketball coach under athletic director Harold Ellis, servant leadership is one key characteristic that should stand out.
In today's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) era, the increased involvement from alums and boosters makes it difficult for head coaches. However, whoever is selected, it would be essential for that person to be an advocate for student-athletes while upholding the institution's principles.
The ideal candidate must embody mentorship and integrity — a "Candle in the Dark" who can inspire young men on and off the court. The new leader will play a pivotal role in shaping the future Maroon Tigers, ensuring they take pride in calling him "Coach."
As Morehouse moves forward, finding a basketball leader who can carry on or enhance Whittler's legacy will be vital for maintaining the program's tradition of excellence.
*I am a Morehouse College graduate, Class of 1989.
Recent news on Coach Doug Whittler
Coach Doug Whittler And Assistant Coach Polk Part Ways With Morehouse Basketball
HBCU Legends has confirmed that the basketball program at Morehouse College will see a change in leadership following the departure of head coach Doug Whittler and assistant coach Terry Polk. The news was first reported by Keisha J. Kelley of the 'Black College Experience' and 'Black Sports Insiders.'
Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas noted in a brief prepared statement:
"We sincerely thank Coach Whittler and Coach Polk for their years of dedication, leadership, and service to Morehouse Athletics. Their commitment to developing our student-athletes on and off the court has impacted the program and the young men they've mentored....This moment of change brings an exciting opportunity to usher in new leadership...A national search for our next head basketball coach will begin immediately...With appreciation and anticipation, Dr. David Thomas."
Whittler leaves after over 20 years at Morehouse from his days of being a player, assistant coach, and head coach.
This past weekend, Whittler served as the co-head coach of Team Attles at the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game in San Antonio, Texas.
HBCU Legends will have a more detailed report on Coach Whittler.
Previous Morehouse College Basketball Coverage
The 2025 NBA HBCU Classic featured the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, who defeated the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, 68-55, at the Oakland Arena. 19,596 spectators witnessed one of the HBCU basketball's oldest rivalries that's been around since 1913.
Tuskegee's Kusamae Draper had a double-double, scoring a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds in a dominating victory.
The Golden Tigers had two players join Draper in double figures. Kevin Sesberry scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds, and made two steals. Guard D'Anthony Pennington scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded three steals, hitting a crucial three-pointer in the final minutes to seal the game for Tuskegee.
The NBA All-Star Weekend was filled with HBCU vibes in the arena as celebrities like Spike Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and MC Hammer watched the Golden Tigers fend off a late rally by the Maroon Tigers.
Tuskegee led 30-22 at intermission by holding the lead for over 14 of the 20 minutes in the first half.
One of the key points for Tuskegee's victory was the Maroon Tigers' struggles from the free throw line. Morehouse made a paltry 8 of 21 attempts in the game for 38.1% compared to the Golden Tigers' 68.4%.
Tuskegee was efficient while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 43.8% beyond the arc. Their opponent from the AUC shot 38.9% from the field and just 21.7% from three-point range.
Morehouse College reserves kept them in the contest, scoring 22 bench points compared to 4 by Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers outrebounded Morehouse 41-36 and bested them with 14 to the Maroon Tigers' 16 turnovers.
Sincere Key scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Maroon Tigers. Amahn Decket nearly achieved a double-double, contributing 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
The Golden Tigers finished with a record of 11-12 overall and 9-8 in the SIAC, while the Maroon Tigers ended with a record of 13-12 and 10-7 in the SIAC.
UP NEXT
Tuskegee remains on the road traveling to Wilberforce, Ohio, to meet Central State at 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Morehouse returns home to host Edward Wates at Forbes Arena for a 7 PM tip-off on Tuesday, Feb. 8.