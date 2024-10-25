HBCU All-Star Game: Founder Travis Williams To Receive President's Lifetime Achievement Award
ATLANTA - HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced CEO & Founder Travis L. Williams will receive the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:00 pm EST inside the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.
The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made a difference in their communities through volunteerism, service, and philanthropy. “After 17 successful years of playing and coaching at my alma mater, Georgia State University, and being the former head men’s basketball coach at two prestigious HBCUs, Tennessee State and Fort Valley State Universities, I am truly blessed and honored. I have always been faithful and obedient to GOD, and tremendous love and respect for my family.” Travis L. Williams said.
“This prestigious award is a true testament that GOD did not give up on me and had bigger plans for my life after the passing of my loving, caring, and beautiful mother Patricia Ann Williams. She passed at the age of 30 when I was 12 years old. I never imagined in my lifetime that growing up without a mother and father would make me the man I am today, but GOD did so I am able to impact the world and live a life of service. I humbly accept this outstanding award for every person that has poured into me from my childhood to where I am now in life, and I definitely do not take these life changing moments for granted.”
ABOUT TRAVIS L. WILLIAMS
For the past 27 years, Williams has made it his life’s work, to commit to volunteerism, service, and philanthropy. Williams’ hard work, diligence, commitment to serving others in his hometown of Tifton, Atlanta, has not gone unnoticed. He continues to magnify community outreach and initiatives by providing clothing, shoes, school supplies, food, books, furniture, financial commitment, and resources to youth and families in need, as well as free basketball camps, clinics, and academic scholarships through the Travis L. Williams Foundation and Patricia’s Blessed Closet, which is named in memory of Williams deceased mother.
His love for HBCUs and the HBCU All-Stars Basketball Movement is unmatched. Williams annual HBCU All Star Basketball Game during Final Four weekends, HBCU All-Stars International Tour, and ATL HBCU All-Stars Challenge highlights the incredible talent of the HBCU All-Stars within HBCUs and provides college admissions and academic scholarships for prospective high school students interested in attending HBCUs.
In addition, the HBCU all Star Game provides financial assistance to current students and student-athletes. His sports marketing, events, and media company, Travis L. Williams Foundation, and Patricia’s Blessed Closet have the unwavering support from the local and national sports community, government, business, civic, church, community leaders, parks and recreation organizations, high schools, colleges, universities, alumni, fans, professional teams, radio and television stations, celebrities, and entertainers. Through his company HBCU All-Stars LLC, Williams is showing the world HBCUs matter and representation is essential.