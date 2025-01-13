HBCU Women's Basketball: The Last Remaining Unbeaten HBCU Team In The Nation
The Xavier University (16-0) women's basketball team remained as the lone HBCU basketball team in the nation after defeating Our Lady of the Lake, 76-59. Gold Nuggets' freshman guard Shania Swan who had a barrage of three-pointers in the Red River Athletic Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Swan scored three 3-pointers in just two minutes, helping XULA to a 13-2 run that established a 49-35 lead. She finished the game with a career-high 16 points, along with three assists in 19 minutes of play. Swan was a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.
"We knew when we recruited Shania that she was capable of performances like that," XULA head coach Bo Browder said. "It was great to see her step up when we needed a boost."
The Gold Nuggets led 28-25 at halftime and expanded their advantage into double-digits with a Kam Shelley basket at 3:06 of the third quarter.
XULA had five double-figure scorers. Shelley had 15 points, Janiya Reed scored 11, and Zaria Harleaux and Sierra Headquist had 10 apiece. Headquist grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds — her second double-double this season — and Reed and Harleaux had seven rebounds apiece.
Joy Campbell had three steals, and it was the 11th consecutive game she had three or more for the Gold Nuggets.
Julia Plata made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Saints (6-11, 4-10), who dropped their seventh straight. Desiree Rogers had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Both teams shot 41 percent from the floor. XULA outrebounded the Saints 50-32.
The Gold Nuggets are the only XULA basketball team since 1941, female or male, to start a season with 16 consecutive victories. The 1940-41 Gold Rush finished that season 29-0.
The Gold Nuggets are in first place in the Red River Conference at 13-0 and ranked 25th in the NAIA. Their next battle will be against North American inside of XULA's Convocation Center at 5:30 PM CT on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
