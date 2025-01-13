HBCU Legends

HBCU Women's Basketball: The Last Remaining Unbeaten HBCU Team In The Nation

The Gold Nuggets stay undefeated season since their historic 29-0 season in 1940-41.

Kyle T. Mosley

Xavier Gold Nuggets Women's Basketball - Guard, Jala Williams (#2)
Xavier Gold Nuggets Women's Basketball - Guard, Jala Williams (#2) / Credit: Yamlak Tsega
In this story:

The Xavier University (16-0) women's basketball team remained as the lone HBCU basketball team in the nation after defeating Our Lady of the Lake, 76-59. Gold Nuggets' freshman guard Shania Swan who had a barrage of three-pointers in the Red River Athletic Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Swan scored three 3-pointers in just two minutes, helping XULA to a 13-2 run that established a 49-35 lead. She finished the game with a career-high 16 points, along with three assists in 19 minutes of play. Swan was a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

"We knew when we recruited Shania that she was capable of performances like that," XULA head coach Bo Browder said. "It was great to see her step up when we needed a boost."

The Gold Nuggets led 28-25 at halftime and expanded their advantage into double-digits with a Kam Shelley basket at 3:06 of the third quarter.

XULA had five double-figure scorers. Shelley had 15 points, Janiya Reed scored 11, and Zaria Harleaux and Sierra Headquist had 10 apiece. Headquist grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds — her second double-double this season — and Reed and Harleaux had seven rebounds apiece.

Joy Campbell had three steals, and it was the 11th consecutive game she had three or more for the Gold Nuggets.

Julia Plata made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Saints (6-11, 4-10), who dropped their seventh straight. Desiree Rogers had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams shot 41 percent from the floor. XULA outrebounded the Saints 50-32.

The Gold Nuggets are the only XULA basketball team since 1941, female or male, to start a season with 16 consecutive victories. The 1940-41 Gold Rush finished that season 29-0.

The Gold Nuggets are in first place in the Red River Conference at 13-0 and ranked 25th in the NAIA. Their next battle will be against North American inside of XULA's Convocation Center at 5:30 PM CT on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

ICYMI: Doug Williams Will Be Washington Commanders Honorary Captain, Jayden Daniels Mentor In Playoffs

Eleven years ago, Doug Williams joined the Washington franchise after several years in the personnel and scouting department of Tampa Bay.

As we transition from past years to today, Williams' trials and tribulations during his time with the Bucs and Washington aim to guide Jayden Daniels' success.

Today, Williams is an executive with the Commanders. On Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, Washington will square off against Tampa Bay in a challenging NFC Wild Card matchup.

The HBCU legend and Super Bowl XXII MVP will act as the Commanders named him the team's honorary captain during their playoff campaign.

HBCU BASKETBALL SCORES - WEEK 2 - CONFERENCE ACTION

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball