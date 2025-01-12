HBCU Legends

Doug Williams Will Be Washington Commanders Honorary Captain, Jayden Daniels Mentor In Playoffs

The Super Bowl XXII MVP will serve as the Washington Commanders' honorary captain and mentor for rookie Jayden Daniels.

Kyle T. Mosley

Doug Williams
Doug Williams / HBCU Legends
In this story:

Eleven years ago, Doug Williams joined the Washington franchise after several years in the personnel and scouting department of Tampa Bay.

As we transition from past years to today, Williams' trials and tribulations during his time with the Bucs and Washington aim to guide Jayden Daniels' success.

Today, Williams is an executive with the Commanders. On Sunday afternoon at Northwest Stadium, Washington will square off against Tampa Bay in a challenging NFC Wild Card matchup.

The HBCU legend and Super Bowl XXII MVP will act as the Commanders named him the team's honorary captain during their playoff campaign.

His history with Washington and Tampa Bay makes Sunday clash interesting for Williams. Each organization has significantly impacted his professional career on and off the gridiron.

Nevertheless, in Washington, Williams once told HBCU Legends, "It's great to have an organization that respects your input."

The Commanders' rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, paid the ultimate respect to Williams by wearing the No. 17 Washington jersey with Williams' name on it before his first preseason game in August.

"Jayden is one of those special relationships that you don't have to say anything," Williams told Tony Dungy during an NBC interview. "It's just that respect. Every morning I come in, he's already here. 6:30, he's already here, and he sees me all the time. And he just walked by my office and said, 'Hey, Doug.' And just keep going because he knows what it means."

Also, the respect for Doug Williams transcends the locker room. It permeates throughout the corporate halls of the Washington Commanders.

Williams noted, "The way Dan [Quinn] came in, the way the new ownership treats the whole organization, I think, in itself says a lot."

Rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to post a 12-5 record and No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoff. The young Heisman Trophy winner relied on Williams' advice during his first year.

However, when you listen to Doug, the young quarterback's respect rejuvenates the legend and brings him a sense of honor.

Jayden Daniels, Doug Williams, and Michael Vick
Jayden Daniels, Doug Williams, and Michael Vick / Credit: Doug Williams

"I really think he respects me," Williams pointed out about his relationship with Daniels. "I don't want to get into coaching with him, but I talk about everyday life... I say 'Hey, man. We need you.' And he said, 'I got you.'"

Could the Commanders, with Daniels at the helm, make the improbable run towards Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and within the Superdome where Williams was magical as Grambling State's quarterback in the late 70s?

We shall see.

ICYMI: MICHAEL VICK NAMES 8 ASSISTANT COACHES

Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick announced eight additions to his coaching staff on Saturday morning.

"I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football," Vick said. "The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm excited for them."

The new assistant coaches include four former NFL players, along with HBCU coaches, and several award-winning leaders.

Terence Garvin – Defensive Coordinator

Elton Brown – Offensive Line Coach

Jabo Smith – Defensive Backs Coach

Izaan Cross – Defensive Line Coach

LaRoy Reynolds – Linebackers Coach

Darryl Bullock – Assistant Head Coach

Steve Adams – Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

DeMarcus McMillan – Director of Football Operations

ICYMI: COACH PRIME TO THE NFL?

Former HBCU Coach of the Year and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is doing an about-face on coaching in the National Football League.  

According to reporter Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal report, Sanders is reportedly interested in the Las Vegas Raiders vacancy.

"He has a very strong interest in the job," the person said. "The person indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders' interest in the opening," Bonsignore reported.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football