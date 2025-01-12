Doug Williams Will Be Washington Commanders Honorary Captain, Jayden Daniels Mentor In Playoffs
Eleven years ago, Doug Williams joined the Washington franchise after several years in the personnel and scouting department of Tampa Bay.
As we transition from past years to today, Williams' trials and tribulations during his time with the Bucs and Washington aim to guide Jayden Daniels' success.
Today, Williams is an executive with the Commanders. On Sunday afternoon at Northwest Stadium, Washington will square off against Tampa Bay in a challenging NFC Wild Card matchup.
The HBCU legend and Super Bowl XXII MVP will act as the Commanders named him the team's honorary captain during their playoff campaign.
His history with Washington and Tampa Bay makes Sunday clash interesting for Williams. Each organization has significantly impacted his professional career on and off the gridiron.
Nevertheless, in Washington, Williams once told HBCU Legends, "It's great to have an organization that respects your input."
The Commanders' rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, paid the ultimate respect to Williams by wearing the No. 17 Washington jersey with Williams' name on it before his first preseason game in August.
"Jayden is one of those special relationships that you don't have to say anything," Williams told Tony Dungy during an NBC interview. "It's just that respect. Every morning I come in, he's already here. 6:30, he's already here, and he sees me all the time. And he just walked by my office and said, 'Hey, Doug.' And just keep going because he knows what it means."
Also, the respect for Doug Williams transcends the locker room. It permeates throughout the corporate halls of the Washington Commanders.
Williams noted, "The way Dan [Quinn] came in, the way the new ownership treats the whole organization, I think, in itself says a lot."
Rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to post a 12-5 record and No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoff. The young Heisman Trophy winner relied on Williams' advice during his first year.
However, when you listen to Doug, the young quarterback's respect rejuvenates the legend and brings him a sense of honor.
"I really think he respects me," Williams pointed out about his relationship with Daniels. "I don't want to get into coaching with him, but I talk about everyday life... I say 'Hey, man. We need you.' And he said, 'I got you.'"
Could the Commanders, with Daniels at the helm, make the improbable run towards Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and within the Superdome where Williams was magical as Grambling State's quarterback in the late 70s?
We shall see.
Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick announced eight additions to his coaching staff on Saturday morning.
"I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football," Vick said. "The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm excited for them."
The new assistant coaches include four former NFL players, along with HBCU coaches, and several award-winning leaders.
Terence Garvin – Defensive Coordinator
Elton Brown – Offensive Line Coach
Jabo Smith – Defensive Backs Coach
Izaan Cross – Defensive Line Coach
LaRoy Reynolds – Linebackers Coach
Darryl Bullock – Assistant Head Coach
Steve Adams – Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator
DeMarcus McMillan – Director of Football Operations
Former HBCU Coach of the Year and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is doing an about-face on coaching in the National Football League.
According to reporter Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal report, Sanders is reportedly interested in the Las Vegas Raiders vacancy.
"He has a very strong interest in the job," the person said. "The person indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders' interest in the opening," Bonsignore reported.