J.R. Smith: Former NC A&T Golfer, 2-Time NBA Champion Arrested in Texas
HOUSTON -- Former North Carolina A&T golfer and two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith was arrested Tuesday in Hunt County, Texas, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving alleged family violence.
Royse City police apprehended Smith in Hunt County, nearly 30 miles northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to The Athletic. Smith was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center.
Jail records listed no bond for Smith at the time of his booking. Authorities had not publicly released additional details surrounding the alleged incident.
The arrest comes months after Smith completed another chapter in his post-NBA career at North Carolina A&T.
Smith earned his bachelor's degree in liberal studies with a concentration in applied cultural thought from North Carolina A&T in May 2026. He competed for the Aggies' golf program after enrolling at the HBCU following his NBA career and recently participated in a golf tournament in Louisiana.
Before making headlines as an HBCU golfer and college graduate, Smith spent 16 seasons in the NBA.
The New Orleans Hornets selected Smith with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft. He went on to win two NBA championships, first with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and later with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Smith has also spoken publicly about his previous legal troubles.
During an appearance on the "Who Are You Beyond The Game" podcast, Smith chronicled his 2009 jail stint and said only two people visited him while he was incarcerated.
Smith pleaded guilty to reckless driving stemming from a 2007 automobile crash that killed his friend and passenger, Andre Bell. Smith had driven through a stop sign before the collision.
The former St. Benedict's Preparatory School standout played for five NBA franchises: the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. He also played professionally in China during the 2011-12 NBA lockout.
Smith finished his NBA career with 12,148 points, 3,073 rebounds, and 2,077 assists.
His career accomplishments include NBA championships with Cleveland and Los Angeles, the 2013 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, and leading the Chinese Basketball Association in scoring in 2012.
After his NBA career, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T in 2021 and joined the Aggies' golf program. His transition from NBA champion to HBCU student-athlete drew national attention as he competed collegiately while pursuing his undergraduate degree.
Smith, 41, and actress Candice Patton have a son who was born in 2024.
HBCU Legends will report additional information on this developing story.
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