HBCU Graduate, NBA Champion JR Smith begins new chapter at APGA Michael Eaves Classic

AVONDALE, La. -- Two months after walking across the commencement stage at North Carolina A&T State University, JR Smith is chasing his passion - golf.

The two-time NBA champion teed off Tuesday morning at TPC Louisiana in his first Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour event, competing as an amateur in the APGA Michael Eaves Classic & Celebrity Pro-Am.

For Smith, the tournament represents another milestone in a remarkable second act that began inside the classrooms and on the golf course at one of the nation's premier HBCUs.

The 36-hole tournament, played Tuesday and Wednesday, features 46 competitors battling for a $25,000 purse, with the champion earning $8,000. As an amateur, Smith is not eligible to receive prize money.

Smith opened the tournament alongside Michael Bradham Sr. and Everett Whiten Jr.

Dates: Tuesday, July 28 – Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Tuesday, July 28 – Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Format: 36-hole tournament playing as an amateur

36-hole tournament playing as an amateur Purse: $25,000 total purse with $8,000 for the winner

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former NBA player J.R. Smith looks on from the 3rd hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Testing Himself Against the APGA's Best

Smith's debut comes against one of the strongest fields on the APGA Tour.

Among the favorites are Willie Mack III, the tour's all-time active wins leader with 19 victories, two-time APGA Tour Player of the Year Chase Johnson, and 11-time tour winner Marcus Byrd.

The tournament, hosted by ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Michael Eaves, showcases many of the nation's top Black professional golfers while advancing the APGA's mission to expand opportunities in the sport.

JR Smith at North Carolina A&T | Credit: Erin E. Mizelle/NC A&T Athletics

From NBA Champion to HBCU Graduate

Before pursuing competitive golf full-time, Smith spent 16 seasons in the NBA, capturing championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Rather than simply enjoying retirement, Smith chose a different path.

In 2021, he enrolled at North Carolina A&T, walked on to the Aggies' men's golf team and embraced college life after bypassing college basketball to enter the 2004 NBA draft directly out of St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, New Jersey.

His impact extended well beyond the golf course.

Smith earned North Carolina A&T's Academic Athlete of the Year honor after posting a 4.0 grade-point average during his first semester, proving his commitment in the classroom matched his determination on the fairway. His five-year journey at the university became the focus of the documentary series "Redefined: JR Smith."

Earlier this spring, Smith graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies, completing a goal he has often described as deeply personal after overcoming childhood struggles with ADHD and dyslexia.

Former Aggies golf coach Richard Watkins noted that earning a college degree -- not golf -- was always Smith's ultimate mission at North Carolina A&T.

Why the APGA Matters

Smith's debut also highlights the growing influence of the APGA Tour, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 to create competitive opportunities for Black golfers and other historically underrepresented players.

The tour complements the legacy of HBCU golf programs by providing a professional pathway for talented players seeking opportunities at the next level.

The APGA's impact continues to grow. During the 2026 season, the organization is hosting 12 tournaments while awarding more than $1 million in prize money and bonuses. Alumni such as Marcus Byrd, Chase Johnson, Luis Gagne, Gregory Odom Jr. and Kieron van Wyk have all advanced into PGA Tour Americas competition, further validating the tour's developmental model.

For Smith, competing at TPC Louisiana is another step in an unlikely journey -- from NBA champion to HBCU student-athlete and now to amateur competitor against some of the nation's top Black golfers.

Winning this week isn't the only objective.

After earning his college degree at North Carolina A&T, Smith continues proving that reinvention is possible -- and that HBCUs remain a launching pad for success, no matter when the journey begins.

Frequently Asked Questions on JR Smith

Is JR Smith a professional golfer?

No. Smith is competing at the APGA Michael Eaves Classic & Celebrity Pro-Am as an amateur, which means he is not eligible for a share of the $25,000 purse.

Where did JR Smith play college golf?

Smith walked on to the North Carolina A&T men's golf team in 2021 and competed for the Aggies until graduating in May 2026.

What is the APGA Tour?

The Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour is a nonprofit circuit founded in 2010 to create competitive opportunities for Black golfers and other historically underrepresented players. It is hosting 12 events and awarding more than $1 million in prize money and bonuses in 2026.

Where is the APGA Michael Eaves Classic being played?

TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, the same course that hosts the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 36-hole event is hosted by ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Michael Eaves.

How many NBA championships did JR Smith win?

Two. Smith won the 2016 NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2020 NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers.