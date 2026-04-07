Johnny Jones Confirms Leaving Texas Southern for LSU
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HOUSTON — Johnny Jones is leaving Texas Southern.
HBCU Legends received direct confirmation from Jones on Tuesday that he is departing the Texas Southern program to join Will Wade's staff at LSU as an assistant coach, ending weeks of speculation and bringing a significant chapter of HBCU basketball to a close.
The move ends an eight-year run for Jones in Houston, where he built Texas Southern into one of the most consistent programs in the SWAC. Under his leadership, the Tigers made four NCAA Tournament appearances, won nine consecutive postseason berths, and claimed the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament victory in 2021. Jones finishes his TSU tenure with a 133-125 record in conference play and a 90-49 mark in SWAC action.
Jones had previously pushed back on reports of his departure. When HBCU Legends first reached him in late March, he called early resignation reports "bogus" and "disappointing," confirming only that he was "in discussions" with LSU but that "nothing is concrete." Tuesday's confirmation from Jones directly to HBCU Legends closes that chapter definitively.
The move is a homecoming in the truest sense. Jones is a Louisiana native who played at LSU from 1980 to 1984, appearing on the Tigers' 1981 Final Four squad as a freshman. He later spent 12 seasons on Dale Brown's staff as an assistant, helping guide the program to another Final Four in 1986. He returned as LSU's head coach from 2012 to 2017, going 90-72 and coaching 2016 No. 1 NBA Draft pick Ben Simmons — the most wins by any LSU head coach in their first five seasons. Wade succeeded Jones at LSU in 2017.
Now, Jones will serve under Wade.
The announcement comes on the heels of Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock's departure to join Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis, making Jones the second prominent HBCU head coach to step down for a Power conference assistant role in recent weeks.
Jones brings more than three decades of Division I coaching experience to Baton Rouge — 34 years in total, including 18 as a head coach. His SWAC recruiting network, Louisiana roots, and HBCU credibility give Wade's staff direct access to a talent pipeline few assistants can offer. He also carries name recognition from his time coaching NBA talent including Simmons, Ben Simmons, Tim Quarterman, Jordan Mickey, and Jarrell Martin during his LSU tenure.
Texas Southern now faces a significant rebuilding moment in its coaching staff. HBCU Legends reached out to leadership at TSU without a response.
Jones had signed a three-year contract extension in 2024 that would have kept him in Houston through the 2029 season.
HBCU Legends will continue to track the Texas Southern coaching search and Jones' official introduction at LSU.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze