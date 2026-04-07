HOUSTON — Johnny Jones is leaving Texas Southern.

HBCU Legends received direct confirmation from Jones on Tuesday that he is departing the Texas Southern program to join Will Wade's staff at LSU as an assistant coach, ending weeks of speculation and bringing a significant chapter of HBCU basketball to a close.

The move ends an eight-year run for Jones in Houston, where he built Texas Southern into one of the most consistent programs in the SWAC. Under his leadership, the Tigers made four NCAA Tournament appearances, won nine consecutive postseason berths, and claimed the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament victory in 2021. Jones finishes his TSU tenure with a 133-125 record in conference play and a 90-49 mark in SWAC action.

Coach Johnny Jones winning his 400th game as a head coach. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Jones had previously pushed back on reports of his departure. When HBCU Legends first reached him in late March, he called early resignation reports "bogus" and "disappointing," confirming only that he was "in discussions" with LSU but that "nothing is concrete." Tuesday's confirmation from Jones directly to HBCU Legends closes that chapter definitively.

The move is a homecoming in the truest sense. Jones is a Louisiana native who played at LSU from 1980 to 1984, appearing on the Tigers' 1981 Final Four squad as a freshman. He later spent 12 seasons on Dale Brown's staff as an assistant, helping guide the program to another Final Four in 1986. He returned as LSU's head coach from 2012 to 2017, going 90-72 and coaching 2016 No. 1 NBA Draft pick Ben Simmons — the most wins by any LSU head coach in their first five seasons. Wade succeeded Jones at LSU in 2017.

Mar 8, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Johnny Jones during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mississippi State won 79-52. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Now, Jones will serve under Wade.

The announcement comes on the heels of Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock's departure to join Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis, making Jones the second prominent HBCU head coach to step down for a Power conference assistant role in recent weeks.

Jones brings more than three decades of Division I coaching experience to Baton Rouge — 34 years in total, including 18 as a head coach. His SWAC recruiting network, Louisiana roots, and HBCU credibility give Wade's staff direct access to a talent pipeline few assistants can offer. He also carries name recognition from his time coaching NBA talent including Simmons, Ben Simmons, Tim Quarterman, Jordan Mickey, and Jarrell Martin during his LSU tenure.

Texas Southern now faces a significant rebuilding moment in its coaching staff. HBCU Legends reached out to leadership at TSU without a response.

Jones had signed a three-year contract extension in 2024 that would have kept him in Houston through the 2029 season.

HBCU Legends will continue to track the Texas Southern coaching search and Jones' official introduction at LSU.