Morehouse College Wins 2026 SIAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship
MORROW, Ga. — The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers are Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament champions for the first time since 2003, defeating the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers 66-56 on Saturday to claim the 2026 SIAC Tournament title.
The championship marks a historic milestone for first-year head coach Larry Dixon, who guided Morehouse to a conference title in his debut season leading the program.
Lawson Named Tournament MVP
Josiah Lawson earned Most Valuable Player honors after leading all scorers with a championship game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds. Sincere Moore added 11 points and five rebounds, while JerMontae Hill and Sincere Key each contributed 10 points for the Maroon Tigers.
For Tuskegee, Kusamae Draper paced the Golden Tigers with 13 points. RJ Walker and Anthony Wright each finished with 11 points in the losing effort.
Slow Start, Dominant Response
Morehouse faced an immediate deficit, falling behind 8-0 to open the contest. Key responded by connecting on a pair of early baskets to knot the score at 10-10 with 14:26 remaining in the first half.
From there, the Maroon Tigers seized control, unleashing a 26-6 run ignited when Moore buried a three-pointer to push Morehouse ahead 15-12. Lawson continued to assert himself in the paint, extending the lead to 20-14 with 8:40 left in the half. Morehouse led 26-14 before Tuskegee trimmed the deficit to 33-24 at the break.
A defining factor in the first half was bench production. Morehouse's reserves outscored Tuskegee's bench 31-9, establishing the tone for the game's outcome.
Second Half Execution
The Maroon Tigers came out of halftime with purpose, pushing their advantage to 44-30 at the 14:38 mark. Consecutive baskets by Hill and Lawson stretched the lead to 59-45 with 6:14 to play, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Tuskegee made one final push — capped by a Wright layup that pulled the Golden Tigers within nine at 62-53 — but Morehouse responded with stout defense and deliberate clock management to close out the victory.
Morehouse held the lead for more than 31 minutes of the contest after erasing the early 8-0 deficit.
The Maroon Tigers' 2026 SIAC Tournament championship is their first since 2003, ending a 23-year drought and delivering Coach Dixon his first conference crown in his inaugural season at Morehouse.
Morehouse 66, Tuskegee 56 (FINAL)
GAME UPDATES:
Morehouse at the free throw line with 42.8 seconds left. 64-53.
Sincere Moore sinks two free throws. 64-53 with under 60 seconds left.
A 9-pt game! with 1:20 left.
Morehouse 62 , Skegee 53; 2:30
Morehouse 62, Tuskegee 46 with 5:32 left in the Championship Game.
Point Leaders
59-45, Morehouse extends the lead. 6:14 on the clock
Morehouse 57, Tuskegee 45 wit 7:42 left.
Back to a 10 point lead for Morehouse leading 55-45. 8:31 left.
MORROW, Ga. – The Morehouse Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee Golden Tigers will meet Saturday night with the SIAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship on the line in a historic matchup between two of the league's most storied programs. The teams split their regular-season meetings, setting the stage for a decisive third contest for the conference crown.
Morehouse enters the championship with a 21–9 overall record and 19–5 SIAC mark, claiming the SIAC East Division title and reaching the program's 15th 20-win season in 113 years of basketball. Tuskegee arrives at 22–7 overall and 19–5 in conference play, having advanced through the tournament behind strong defensive play and balanced scoring.
Saturday's matchup also carries historical significance. Morehouse is seeking its 7th SIAC Tournament championship, and its first since 2003. The Maroon Tigers last appeared in the championship game in 2013, falling to Benedict, and this marks the program's fifth championship appearance since 2000 (1–3 record).
Tuskegee and Morehouse are also two of the three remaining charter members of the SIAC (founded in 1913) and have met only once previously in the championship game (1946).
Last Time Out
Morehouse:
The Maroon Tigers advanced to the championship game with a 71–56 victory over Miles in the semifinals Friday night. Sincere Moore led the way with 19 points, while Josiah Lawson added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Morehouse outscored Miles 38–24 in the second half and forced key turnovers that helped create separation late in the game.
Tuskegee:
Tuskegee punched its ticket to the title game with a 70–53 victory over Clark Atlanta. Kusamae Draper scored 20 points, while RJ Walker and Anthony Wright each added 17 points. The Golden Tigers seized control early, building a 38–18 halftime lead and never looking back.
Series History
The two programs have played numerous times over the decades as longtime SIAC rivals.
- Morehouse leads recent history 6–4 in the last 10 meetings
- Tuskegee has won 2 of the last 3 meetings
- The teams split the 2025–26 regular season series
December 1, 2025 – Tuskegee 67, Morehouse 55
Tuskegee used strong interior scoring and second-half efficiency to secure the win in Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers shot 50% from the field and dominated the paint 46–26, while Kusamae Draper scored 16 points and Khalil Genwright added 16.
January 31, 2026 – Morehouse 77, Tuskegee 69
Morehouse responded in Atlanta behind 24 points from Sincere Moore and 19 from JerMontae Hill, shooting 40% from three-point range. The Maroon Tigers controlled the game for much of the afternoon and led for over 37 minutes.
Players to Watch
Morehouse
Sincere Moore – Guard
Moore leads Morehouse with 14.0 points per game, while shooting 38% from three-point range and 87% from the free-throw line. His scoring ability and perimeter shooting make him one of the most dangerous guards in the SIAC.
Josiah Lawson – Guard
Lawson averages 13.5 points per game and is one of the league's most efficient scorers, shooting 48.7% from the field. He has provided crucial scoring bursts throughout the tournament.
JerMontae Hill – Forward
Hill contributes 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, anchoring the Maroon Tigers on the glass and providing interior scoring.
Brandon Peters – Guard
A veteran playmaker who averages 11.4 points and 2.7 assists, Peters provides leadership and perimeter defense for Morehouse.
Tuskegee
Kusamae Draper – Forward
Draper leads Tuskegee with 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, making him one of the most productive frontcourt players in the conference.
Khalil Genwright – Guard
Genwright averages 14.7 points per game and shoots 86% from the free-throw line, giving Tuskegee a reliable scorer in clutch moments.
RJ Walker – Guard
Walker adds 12.8 points per game and leads the team with 99 assists, serving as the offensive catalyst for the Golden Tigers.
Coaches
Larry Dixon – Morehouse
Dixon has engineered one of the most impressive debut seasons in program history. Morehouse reached the 20-win mark in his first season, making him the third consecutive Maroon Tiger head coach to win 20 games in their debut season. Under Dixon's leadership, Morehouse captured its 7th SIAC East Division championship since the conference adopted divisional play in 2013.
Benjy Taylor – Tuskegee
Taylor continues to guide Tuskegee as one of the most consistent programs in the SIAC. His teams emphasize defensive pressure and interior scoring, helping the Golden Tigers remain a perennial contender in the conference.
Tournament Notes
- Morehouse seeks its 7th SIAC Tournament championship
- The Maroon Tigers' last title came in 2003
- Morehouse last appeared in the title game in 2013
- This is Morehouse's fifth SIAC championship appearance since 2000
- The teams split the regular-season series
- Morehouse and Tuskegee are two of the original SIAC member institutions
- Saturday marks only the second SIAC Championship meeting between the programs (first since 1946)
Statistical Snapshot (Conference Play)
Morehouse
- 74.2 points per game
- 43.9% field goal shooting
- 35.1% from three-point range
Tuskegee
- 69.2 points per game
- 41.2% field goal shooting
- Strong rebounding presence led by Draper
Final Word
Saturday's championship game features two of the most historic programs in the SIAC, both seeking to add another chapter to their legacy. With balanced scoring, defensive intensity, and a season's worth of momentum behind them, the Maroon Tigers and Golden Tigers will battle for the conference crown in what promises to be a fitting conclusion to the SIAC Tournament.
