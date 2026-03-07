Morehouse Downs Miles, 71‑56, to Set Up Battle with Tuskegee for SIAC Championship
At the Clayton County Convocation Center on Friday night, the SIAC top seed Morehouse College disposed of Miles College, 71‑56, to set up a dramatic rematch against Tuskegee in the Men's Basketball Championship game Saturday evening.
The storylines heading into Saturday's winner‑take‑all final are already rich.
The two programs split their regular‑season matchups this year before last meeting under circumstances that drew widespread attention across HBCU basketball — a well‑documented incident involving Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor that made national headlines.
Now, both programs return to the clash in the tournament with the conference title on the line. Whatever happened before Saturday night will be about legacy.
Morehouse controlled the tempo for most of Friday's semifinal, though Miles made things uncomfortable before halftime, but the Maroon Tigers found a way to pull ahead for good in the second half.
Sincere Moore was the catalyst. The guard erupted for a game‑high 19 points, including four consecutive three‑point shots in the second half that broke the game open and quieted any remaining hope Miles had of a comeback.
Josiah Lawson was equally a huge factor for the Maroon Tigers, creating his own offensive opportunities and pushing the Morehouse lead to 15 points midway through the second half.
Miles refused to go quietly in the first half. Isaiah Jones led the Bears with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while Cameron Jernigan powered his way inside for 10 points and seven rebounds. Their efforts helped Miles erase a double‑digit deficit and edge within one point at halftime, 33‑32.
Coming out of the break, Miles briefly took a 34‑33 lead and appeared ready to complete the comeback. Morehouse answered immediately.
A Josiah Lawson layup pushed the Maroon Tigers back in front, 38‑36, and he added another basket on the very next possession to extend the lead to 41‑36 with 15:35 remaining.
Miles never seriously threatened again.
Moore sealed it by launching missiles from beyond the arc. He connected on four straight three‑point attempts to push the Morehouse lead to 60‑48 with 5:40 left, effectively ending the game as a contest. The Maroon Tigers held on to win, 71‑56.
Now the SIAC's two top seeds will meet for everything. Morehouse vs. Tuskegee. A historic matchup for the conference crown. Tip‑off is Saturday evening at the Clayton County Convocation Center.
The rematch is set. The history is waiting.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze