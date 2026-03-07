Morehouse Downs Miles, 71‑56, to Set Up Battle with Tuskegee for SIAC Championship

At the Clayton County Convocation Center on Friday night, the SIAC top seed Morehouse College disposed of Miles College, 71‑56, to set up a dramatic rematch against Tuskegee in the Men's Basketball Championship game Saturday evening.

The storylines heading into Saturday's winner‑take‑all final are already rich.

The two programs split their regular‑season matchups this year before last meeting under circumstances that drew widespread attention across HBCU basketball — a well‑documented incident involving Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor that made national headlines.

Now, both programs return to the clash in the tournament with the conference title on the line. Whatever happened before Saturday night will be about legacy.

Morehouse controlled the tempo for most of Friday's semifinal, though Miles made things uncomfortable before halftime, but the Maroon Tigers found a way to pull ahead for good in the second half.

Sincere Moore was the catalyst. The guard erupted for a game‑high 19 points, including four consecutive three‑point shots in the second half that broke the game open and quieted any remaining hope Miles had of a comeback.

Josiah Lawson | Credit: Morehouse College Athletics

Josiah Lawson was equally a huge factor for the Maroon Tigers, creating his own offensive opportunities and pushing the Morehouse lead to 15 points midway through the second half.

Miles refused to go quietly in the first half. Isaiah Jones led the Bears with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while Cameron Jernigan powered his way inside for 10 points and seven rebounds. Their efforts helped Miles erase a double‑digit deficit and edge within one point at halftime, 33‑32.

Coming out of the break, Miles briefly took a 34‑33 lead and appeared ready to complete the comeback. Morehouse answered immediately.

A Josiah Lawson layup pushed the Maroon Tigers back in front, 38‑36, and he added another basket on the very next possession to extend the lead to 41‑36 with 15:35 remaining.

Miles never seriously threatened again.

Moore sealed it by launching missiles from beyond the arc. He connected on four straight three‑point attempts to push the Morehouse lead to 60‑48 with 5:40 left, effectively ending the game as a contest. The Maroon Tigers held on to win, 71‑56.

Now the SIAC's two top seeds will meet for everything. Morehouse vs. Tuskegee. A historic matchup for the conference crown. Tip‑off is Saturday evening at the Clayton County Convocation Center.

The rematch is set. The history is waiting.