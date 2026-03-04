Alcorn State's McDaniels Has A Career Night Leading Braves To Victory Over MVSU | HBCU Basketball

Alcorn State's Tycen McDaniels registered a career-high 29 points Tuesday evening to help the Braves to a thrilling 67-64 win over in-state opponent Mississippi Valley State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men's Basketball fixture taking place at Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.



For Alcorn State (8-21, 7-10 SWAC), the win keeps the Braves alive for a potential No. 9 seed in the upcoming Pepsi Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament taking place next week in Atlanta, Georgia. However, the loss cements Mississippi Valley State (3-28, 2-15) in 12th place for the tournament.



Braves Standouts





• Tycen McDaniels posted a new career-high with 29 points, adding five rebounds in the contest.



• Omari Hamilton recorded 19 points with a 7-for-8 showing at the charity stripe.



• Hamilton also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, adding two blocked shots for the Braves.



• Shane Lancaster handed out four assists for the Purple and Gold, while pouring in nine points and pulling in five rebounds.



• Nick Woodard tallied two blocked shots.



How It Happened





• Alcorn jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind three consecutive baskets from McDaniels before Mississippi Valley settled in.



• The Delta Devils briefly tied the game at 8-8 on a second-chance layup by Mussa Mzein at the 11:17 mark, marking the only tie of the half.



• MVSU took its only lead, 9-8, on a Daniel Mayfield free throw at 10:50, but Hamilton's three-pointer 18 seconds later put Alcorn back in front for good.



• The Braves then went on a decisive 9-0 run, capped by back-to-back fast-break dunks from Davian Williams and Omari Hamilton, to push the lead to 19-14.



• Alcorn closed the half on a 23-9 run to turn a close game into a comfortable 15-point advantage.



• Tycen McDaniels was the engine for Alcorn, finishing with 29 points on the night. He scored on back-to-back dunks and hook shots to keep the Braves ahead when MVSU threatened, and converted a critical free throw with five seconds remaining to seal the win.



• Daniel Mayfield carried the Delta Devils, posting 12 second-half points on 4-of-6 shooting, including a three-pointer with 12 seconds left that cut the deficit to 66-64 and set up a frantic finish.



• Alcorn led by as many as 15 but nearly gave it away. The Braves were outscored 41-29 in the second half, going just 9-of-23 from the field (39.1%) and 0-of-5 from three. MVSU shot 56.5% in the half and converted 13-of-16 free throws.



• Over the final three minutes, MVSU cut what had been a ten-point lead to two on back-to-back possessions. Michael James hit two free throws to make it 61-59, then Mayfield's late three made it a two-possession game at 66-64 with 12 seconds left.



• Hamilton's tip-in proved decisive. With under a minute left and the Braves clinging to a five-point lead, Hamilton tracked down an offensive rebound and converted a tip-in layup to push the lead to 66-61 – enough cushion to survive Barnett's final three.



Up Next

Alcorn State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, March 5, for "Senior Appreciation Night" beginning at 8 p.m., back at Davey L. Whitney Complex.