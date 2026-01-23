Morehouse Rebounds For A Decisive Victory Over Albany State

ATLANTA — Morehouse kept its momentum rolling Thursday night at Forbes Arena, pulling away early and holding firm down the stretch for an 82-67 win over Albany State in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference East Division matchup.

The victory pushed the Maroon Tigers to 8-0 in SIAC East play and extended their 2026 winning streak to seven straight, keeping them atop the division standings.

First Half

Morehouse came out fast, setting the tone when Sincere Moore drilled a three-pointer on the opening possession to fire up the home crowd. Albany State answered quickly and tied it at 5-5 with a trey from the wing.

From there, the Maroon Tigers found their rhythm. Jared White connected on a pull-up jumper and followed with a three-pointer to give Morehouse early separation. Moore stayed aggressive in transition, slicing through defenders for a layup that widened the margin.

Midway through the half, Morehouse’s perimeter offense took over. Tre Lockett and Brandon Peters knocked down back-to-back threes, and White added another as the Tigers’ crisp ball movement kept Albany State scrambling.

Every time the Golden Rams tried to close the gap, Morehouse responded. Moore hit free throws, and Josiah Lawson powered inside for a tough finish to maintain control. Down the stretch, Sincere Key buried a three, JerMontae Hill scored inside, and Lawson continued attacking the rim, capping the half with a jumper that sent Morehouse to the locker room with a 39-27 lead.

Second Half

Hill opened the second half with a jumper and a dunk, stretching the lead to 43-27 before Albany State regrouped. The Golden Rams mounted a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 45-39 with under 15 minutes remaining.

Morehouse quickly answered behind its defense and transition play. Peters scored at the rim, Moore added free throws and a driving layup, and Lawson hit a timely three to restore a double-digit cushion.

The Maroon Tigers’ bench kept the energy high. Blake Pollock sank a three, Hill finished inside, and Morehouse won the possession battle with key rebounds and fast-break scoring. Albany State trimmed the margin to 75-65 with under three minutes left, but Morehouse closed strong. Hill’s dunk, Key’s clutch three, and Moore’s layup sealed the win in front of 867 fans.

Team Stats

Field Goals: Albany State 25-61 (41.0%), Morehouse 30-58 (51.7%)

3-Pointers: Albany State 6-25 (24.0%), Morehouse 11-29 (37.9%)

Free Throws: Albany State 11-16 (68.8%), Morehouse 11-14 (78.6%)

Rebounds: 35-35 tie

Assists: Albany State 15, Morehouse 12

Turnovers: 10-10 tie

Steals: Albany State 7, Morehouse 9

Points in the Paint: Albany State 24, Morehouse 34

Fast Break Points: Albany State 9, Morehouse 18

Bench Points: Albany State 12, Morehouse 33

Statistical Leaders

Josiah Lawson: 18 points

Sincere Moore: 17 points, 5 steals, 2 assists

JerMontae Hill: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block

Brandon Peters: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Sincere Key: 9 points (3 made three-pointers)

Jared White: 8 points, 3 assists

Up Next

Morehouse (8-2 in its last 10 games) remains undefeated in SIAC East play heading into its next home game.

The Maroon Tigers’ matchup against Spring Hill, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. CST at Forbes Arena due to anticipated weather in the Southeast. The game will stream live on the SIAC Network.