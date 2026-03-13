Can Morehouse Shock No. 1 Nova Southeastern? Inside Coach Larry Dixon's Gameplan

FORT LAURDERDALE, Fl. — Coach Larry Dixon and the No. 8 Morehouse College Maroon Tigers arrive in Fort Lauderdale as SIAC champions, significant underdogs, and a team that genuinely believes it can knock off the No. 1 team in Division II.

Saturday's first-round NCAA playoff clash against Nova Southeastern at Rick Case Arena is more than a bracket matchup — it's the next chapter in one of HBCU basketball's most compelling stories this season. Here's everything you need to know.

Coach Larry Dixon's quote to HBCU Legends about facing Nova Southeastern. | Credit: Morehouse Athletics

Game Info

The Stage Is Set: HBCU Pride Meets a Division II Powerhouse

When the NCAA Division II South Regional bracket was revealed, the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers learned they would travel to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to face the No. 1-ranked Nova Southeastern Sharks at Rick Case Arena — a team that has won 21 straight games and hasn’t lost at home all season.

On paper, Morehouse faces a near-impossible task. Yet this season has already been remarkable for the Maroon Tigers, and first-year head coach Larry Dixon isn’t settling for a participation trophy on this grand stage.

Fresh off winning the SIAC Tournament championship, Morehouse arrives with momentum, a battle-tested roster, and a coaching staff that has played in hostile environments before.

“Howard was a hostile environment, and we had a good contingency there,” Coach Dixon told HBCU Legends. “I think we've been in those types of situations, and I kind of started off with our guys. I told our guys, "Hey, look, I'm not scared. You guys shouldn't be scared. I worry about more things than you all say. I've been in Duke, I've been in Carolina, I've been in Kentucky, and in Kansas. So I'm trying to draw my experiences to help our guys, let them know, hey, we'll be fine.”

The Maroon Tigers, riding an eight-game winning streak, carry a 22-9 record into this clash with a juggernaut: Nova Southeastern’s 27-1 record and 100-plus point average. For Morehouse, the chance to topple a titan isn’t won in stat sheets—it’s seized on the court, proving belief trumps prediction.

Game Details at a Glance

• Matchup: #8 Morehouse Maroon Tigers vs. #1 Nova Southeastern Sharks

• Date/Time: Saturday, 5:00 PM ET

• Location: Rick Case Arena, Davie (Fort Lauderdale area), Florida

• Series Context: NCAA Division II South Regional, First Round

• Morehouse Record: 22-9 | SIAC Tournament Champions

• Nova Southeastern Record: 27-1 | No. 1 National Ranking | 18-0 at home

Sincere Moore | Credit: Morehouse College Athletics

HBCU Pride: The Fuel Behind the Maroon Tigers

HBCU basketball is about community as well as competition. The Morehouse culture is unique. Coach Dixon was immediately indoctrinated into the self-described “Spellhouse” culture, a blend of Morehouse Men and Spelmanite alumni networks.

Dixon expects a small group of alumni and fans to head to Fort Lauderdale and turn the road environment into something resembling a home crowd in Forbes Arena for the Maroon Tigers.



Coach spoke warmly about a pre-game dinner where the restaurant owner turned out to be a fellow HBCU alumnus.

“Not only did we have a good meal, but the owner of the restaurant was a Johnson C. Smith alum. So I had the best of both worlds tonight,” Larry Dixon remarked.

Morehouse Returns to the NCAA DII Tournament | Morehouse Athletics

Making History: Every Win Adds to the Legacy

Perhaps the most compelling element of Morehouse’s 2025-26 season is how Coach Dixon has shifted the team's mindset. For his players, each game is not just about advancing in the tournament, but about leaving a lasting mark on the program's history.

Coach Dixon tells his players, “Every game we go out now, we’re making history.” Morehouse, already SIAC Tournament champions in Dixon’s debut season, sees each win in the NCAA Tournament as a way to cement their place in the school's basketball legacy.

Morehouse’s Path to the NCAA Tournament

To understand what Morehouse is capable of, look no further than how they earned this postseason berth. The Maroon Tigers won three consecutive games in the SIAC Tournament by leaning heavily on defense, holding opponents to just 58.0 points per game across the run.



Their tournament victories:

• def. Edward Waters, 72-62

• def. Miles, 71-56

• def. Tuskegee, 66-56 (SIAC Championship)

In the title game against Tuskegee, Morehouse shot 48.0 percent from the field and held their opponent to 35.8 percent overall and a frigid 23.8 percent from three-point range.

Morehouse College - All-SIAC Team Members | Morehouse College Athletics

Josiah Lawson sparked the Maroon Tigers with 17 points off the bench, Sincere Moore added 11, and JerMontae Hill chipped in 10.

This is a team that can win ugly when ugly is required, which is a quality needed for teams with an extended playoff run.

Coach Dixon, hired in May 2025 in his first season as head coach, has already led Morehouse to more than anyone could have reasonably projected entering the year. But he insists the Maroon Tigers’ journey’s not finished.

"We want to hang banners. We want to win national championship. And this is a good measuring stick to see where we're at."

Nova Southeastern | Nova Southeastern Athletics

Know Your Opponent: Nova Southeastern Sharks

The Nova Southeastern Sharks are a statistical nightmare for the Morehouse Maroon Tigers. They score 101.2 points per game, rank among the most assist-heavy teams in Division II at 19.6 per game, and have constructed one of the most suffocating turnover defenses in the country, forcing 19.5 turnovers per game with a turnover margin of +10.2.

The Sharks’ path through the Sunshine State Conference Tournament was equally dominant:

• def. Rollins, 104-91

• def. Barry, 94-77

• def. Palm Beach Atlantic, 92-85 (OT) — SSC Championship

Morehouse vs. Nova Southeastern Team Comparison - Stats | HBCU Legends, Morehouse College Athletics

Their backcourt runs the show for the Sharks. Ross Reeves (23.4 ppg, 86 assists, 61 steals) is one of the top scorers in all of Division II and draws defensive attention when he’s on the floor.

“It's a combination,” Dixon spoke about defending Reeves. "Anytime you've got a really, really good player like that, you've got to do it— one man can't guard him. It's got to be a team concept, a team effort to try to have him— make him have a long night. He's a tremendous player. I can't say which player, because we'll switch up some stuff. It's got to be a total team effort, locked in on him, focused on him. But they have other good players as well. You don't score 101 points with just one player.”

Alongside him, Dallas Graziani (20.1 ppg, 185 assists, 65 steals) is the program’s primary facilitator — the type of point guard who can single-handedly take over a game through scoring or distribution.

Together, they account for 43.5 points per game and form one of the most dangerous guard tandems at any level.

Frontcourt depth is provided by Jaxon Nap (13.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and Ryan Davis (10.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 52.9% from three), giving Nova balance both inside and on the perimeter.

Team Comparison: Morehouse vs. Nova Southeastern

Stat Morehouse (22-9) Nova Southeastern (27-1)

Points Per Game 73.9 - 101.2

Points Allowed 67.3 - 77.6

FG% .440 - .494

3-Point FG% .351 - .372

Free Throw % .720 - .731

Rebounds/Game 33.0 - 42.5 (+5.0 margin)

Assists/Game 12.6 - 19.6

Turnovers/Game 12.6 - 9.4

Steals/Game 9.5 - 12.0

Nova’s sheer dominance leaps off the stat page, reinforcing Morehouse’s role as a long shot. If the Maroon Tigers are to defy the odds, their path to win is to limit turnovers, cling to defensive grit, and strike with opportunistic threes.

Players to Watch

Morehouse Maroon Tigers

Sincere Moore, G — 13.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 39.2% from three, 87.2% FT, 57 steals. Moore is Morehouse’s top two-way guard, key for perimeter shooting and defensive pressure. His efficiency from distance and ability to generate steals will be key for Morehouse.

Josiah Lawson, F — 13.6 ppg, 49.3% FG, 36.8% from three. Lawson’s 17 points in the SIAC title showcase his scoring potential. He scores in bunches, and his capability to capitalize on lapses keeps Morehouse competitive.

Brandon Peters, G — 11.3 ppg, 85 assists, 48 threes, 44 steals. Peters is a versatile offensive threat, creating for teammates and hitting from beyond the arc. His ball security will be critical.

JerMontae Hill, F — 11.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 37 steals. Hill’s rebounding is vital as Morehouse is outrebounded by 2.7 per game. He must fight for every possession against Nova’s size.



Nova Southeastern Sharks

Ross Reeves, G — 23.4 ppg | 4.9 rpg | 86 assists | 61 steals

Dallas Graziani, G — 20.1 ppg | 185 assists | 65 steals

Jaxon Nap, F — 13.8 ppg | 8.4 rpg

Ryan Davis, G — 10.7 ppg | 5.9 rpg | 52.9% from three

Coach Larry Dixon’s Game Plan

Pace, Pressure, and Morehouse Basketball

Control the Tempo



Nova averages 101.2 points per game because they push the pace relentlessly. Dixon’s main goal is to slow the game down and make the Sharks play in the halfcourt. Morehouse wins in the 60s. If this game turns into an open-court track meet, the Maroon Tigers are in serious trouble. Coach Dixon’s approach draws comparisons to Arkansas’s legendary “40 minutes of hell” defensive philosophy — sustained, physical pressure designed to frustrate opponents and drain energy.



Eliminate Live-Ball Turnovers



This is where the game could be won or lost. Nova forces 19.5 turnovers per game and converted 33 points off turnovers alone in the SSC championship game. For Morehouse, taking care of the basketball isn’t just good practice — it’s a survival requirement. Every live-ball turnover for the Maroon Tigers is essentially a layup opportunity for one of the top offenses in Division II.

Team

This philosophy reflects Morehouse’s overall identity. Dixon describes his team as “a very good team, just okay individually” — a distinction that matters enormously in a game like this. While Nova is loaded with individual talent, Morehouse’s strength lies in cohesion.

Depth as an Equalizer

Morehouse runs 10 or 11 players deep in important rotation — an advantage Dixon plans to use to match Nova’s intensity. The SIAC tournament proved the second unit can deliver at crucial times, with Lawson’s bench outbursts being the most visible example. Keeping fresh legs on the floor could neutralize some of Nova’s conditioning advantages over a 40-minute game.

Keys to Victory

For Morehouse to Win

• Control pace — keep possessions below 75 and force Nova into halfcourt sets

• Protect the basketball — limiting live-ball turnovers to single digits is mandatory

• Crash the offensive glass — Morehouse is -2.7 in rebounding; gang rebounding can neutralize Nova’s size advantage

• Win the three-point battle — with Moore, Peters, Lawson, and Key all capable from range, an efficient night from multiple shooters (8+ made threes) likely required to pull the upset

• Neutralize Reeves and Graziani through team schemes — disrupt Nova’s assist machine without fouling

For Nova Southeastern to Win

• Push the pace from the opening tip — transition points are Nova’s most efficient offense

• Turn defense into offense — 12.0 steals per game leads directly to fast break opportunities

• Dominate the glass — a +14 rebounding advantage on the night would effectively end Morehouse’s upset chances

• Move the ball — Nova’s 2.1 assist-turnover ratio is elite; when they share it, they’re extremely hard to guard

Common Opponent: What Does It Mean?

Morehouse and Nova Southeastern share a common opponent:

Embry-Riddle

Morehouse lost 73-67 on November 15. Nova won both matchups, 96-81 and 98-92.

Palm Beach Atlantic: Morehouse dropped a tight one, 78-77, on November 16. Nova lost to PBA 88-83 on the road in December, then beat them 103-82 in January, and then edged them 92-85 in overtime for the SSC title.



The common-opponent data suggest Nova operates at a higher level, particularly against shared competition. However, Morehouse is a significantly different team now than it was in November. After going on an eight-game winning streak and a tournament championship later, the Maroon Tigers have found an identity.

Nova Southeastern | Nova Southeastern Athletics

Can Morehouse Pull the Upset? David vs. Goliath

The honest assessment is that Nova Southeastern is the superior team on paper. The odds favor the 2025 National Champions by a significant margin.

A 27-1 record, 101 points per game, and an undefeated home floor don’t materialize by accident. Jim Crutchfield’s program enters this matchup as one of the elite teams in Division II, and Reeves and Graziani are as good a backcourt combination as Morehouse will face all season.



But Morehouse’s upset path is real. If the Maroon Tigers can control pace, protect the ball, defend through team strategies, and get an efficient combined night from Moore, Lawson, Peters, and Hill from three-point range, the game becomes genuinely competitive.

Dixon’s coaching experience — at the highest levels of college basketball — gives Morehouse a competitive advantage that a 22-9 record may not completely reflect.

In HBCU basketball, when the community shows up, and the team plays with this kind of momentum and purpose, the intangibles can be decisive. Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, the Morehouse Maroon Tigers will represent more than themselves — they’ll represent a tradition, a community, as well as the enduring promise of HBCU excellence.

“We've got to do a great job of taking care of the ball and controlling tempo, not letting them speed us up, but playing our game, uh, and playing at our pace that we like. And we like to play fast, too. I think it's going to be a good, exciting game.”

Tip-off between Morehouse College and Nova Southeastern is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET from Rick Case Arena in Davie, Florida.

Originally reported on HBCU Legends on SI by Kyle T. Mosley. Statistics sourced from A.D. Drew's official game notes and team records.