Norfolk State Wins Third Consecutive MEAC Tournament Championship By Defeating Howard
Kierra Wheeler scored 7-of-19 points in the fourth quarter to lead Norfolk State (29-4, 15-0) over Howard (21-10, 12-3), 68-56, to claim the 2025 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship.
Wheeler should be named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after averaging 20 points per game. She finished the day scoring 19 points, nine rebounds, six blocks, and four steals.
Diamond Johnson contributed 16 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Makoy Diawara grabbed nine rebounds, and Niya Field dished out seven assists.
Zennia Thomas, a junior forward for Howard, scored 19 points, hitting 9-of-10 free throws and grabbing eight rebounds. Destiny Howell contributed 12 points, along with five assists and two rebounds.
Howard had a three-point advantage, 23-20, over the Spartans after trailing 11-0 at the beginning of the contest.
After coming out of halftime with a 29-26 lead, Norfolk State extended the gap to 45-32 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans continued to place their foot on the gas, expanding the lead by 20 points, 55-35, with 7:33 remaining in the contest.
Howard moved within 7 points at 58-51 with 2:53 on the clock. However, the Spartans wouldn't allow the Bison to get closer before the final buzzer. Norfolk State won its third-consecutive MEAC Championship.
Coach Larry Vickers and his Lady Spartans will await the NCAA Selection Committee's announcement on their next opponent in the March Madness Tournament.
SPARTANS EDGE OUT BULLDOGS TO WIN THE MEAC!
The HBCU "Human Highlight Film," Christian Ings, sank the first of two free throws, giving the Norfolk State a 66-65 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining. He missed the second shot, but the Spartans prevented South Carolina State's Johnson from making a game-winning bucket, giving Norfolk State the 2025 MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
After Ings missed the second free throw, the Bulldogs had a chance. Smith grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to Johnson, who took it over half-court. He attempted a game-winning trey from the elbow, but it hit the back rim, and South Carolina State would lose a dramatic title game.
Norfolk State led 61-51 with 2:00 minutes left in the game until South Carolina State's Dubinsky rattled off 10 straight points, including a layup to tie the contest at 65.
Christian Ings had championship game-highs for the Spartans with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Brian Moore contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the victory.
Dubinsky led all scorers with 24 points, as he went 8-of-11 from the field and 5-for-5 for beyond the arc. Omar Croskey added 10 points, three rebounds, and two steals for the Bulldogs.
Norfolk State, with 24 wins this season, will make their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance by securing the MEAC's automatic bid. The selection committee will announce their opponent on Sunday, Mar. 16.
KEY POINTS
- 7 points
- 5 lead changes
- Field Goal %: SCS - 37%; NSU - 42%
- 3- Pts Shots: SCS (10-27); NSU (3-9)
- 2nd Chance Pts: SCS (5); NSU (13)
- Paints Points: SCS (20); NSU (30)
Norfolk State trailed 34-25 at halftime. The Spartans outscored the Bulldogs, 41-31 in the second half to win by one point.
The Bulldogs' largest lead was 11 points at 34-23. The Spartans' largest lead was at 61-51 with 2:00 minutes left in the game.
