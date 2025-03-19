SWAC Celebrates Major Payday After Alabama State's First Four NCAA Tourney Victory
The school, alums, fans, and the Southwestern Athletic Conference will celebrate Alabama State's exciting 70-68 win over St. Francis. The conference will also capitalize on the significant victory!
According to ESPN's College Game Day senior writer Pete Thamel, the NCAA will pay a "unit," which equates to the "value of a men's basketball unit" of $348,000.00. The additional payout will be nearly $2.1 million over six years for the SWAC.
Thamel continued, "A win earns an extra NCAA unit for a league. For smaller conferences (such as the SWAC), that's a transformative cash injection."
The payout comes from the Men's Basketball Performance Fund, which gives one unit value per victory. According to Front Office Sports, the fund's value is projected between "$170 to $180 million" during this year's tournament.
The leagues earn units for every tournament game except the championship game. The earning distribution derives from the "Equal Conference Fund, " a pool of "between $50 million to $60 million" earmarked for the conference's automatic qualifiers, usually the league's champions.
HBCU men's programs, Alabama State and Norfolk State, qualify for the SWAC and MEAC, respectively. ASU earned "1 Unit" for its win. Should NSU upset No. 1 Florida on Friday, Mar. 21, in the West Regional, they also will earn "1 Unit."
Should either squad advance to the Sweet 16, they will earn three units:
- 1 Unit - First Four/First Round
- 1 Unit - 2nd Round
- 1 Unit - Sweet 16
How could a miracle campaign financially boost the SWAC and MEAC? In 2023, Conference USA earned a payout of $10 million from the success of Florida Atlantic's trip to the Final Four.
The infusion of extra funds for the Division I HBCU conferences could alleviate the expected shortages due to the upcoming payouts from the NIL "US House vs. NCAA" settlement. The final hearing is scheduled for Apr. 7.
The SEC is expected to earn an impressive $26 million for the 14 out of 16 teams participating in this year's men's tournament. This year's tournament set a new record for the number of schools involved, surpassing the previous record of 11 set by the Big East fourteen years ago.
The debate over HBCU schools typically facing No. 1 seeds that are usually ranked No. 16 has been ongoing. Fortunately, in the 2025 women's tournament, the Norfolk State Lady Spartans are ranked No. 13. With the talent of Diamond Johnson and Kierra Wheeler, they have a strong chance to upset No. 4 Maryland and advance in the tournament.
Bama State Advances After Defeating St. Francis
Just call it HBCU March Madness! Micah Simpson launched a pass from the opposite court, tipped by TJ Madlock to Amarr Knox, who made the layup with 0.7 seconds left on the clock, giving Alabama State a 70-68 victory over St. Francis in the NCAA First Four.
"We spend more time on situational stuff," Coach Tony Madlock told his victorious Hornets team. "Touchdown, great pass. We had to get it. We had to go win it, and all y'all, 'I want this ball.' I want this ball, and I gotta score this ball. Man, that's what you gotta do, man. That is a winning play. That is a winning pass. That's everything, man. Everything that we talk about. Then we ain't through. Let's keep playing. So proud. First tournament win in Alabama State history. "
Knox led the Hornets with 16 points, going 8-of-15 from the field while grabbing two steals. TJ Madlock contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while CJ Hines scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in the win.
Alabama State is this season's Cardiac Kids with their late-game heroics down the stretch of the season, in the SWAC Tournament, and now at the NCAA Tourney. The victory was the first for Alabama State in the history of the Hornets men's basketball program.
ASU had a field goal shooting percentage of 42.9%, while St. Francis shot at 50.0%. The Hornets made only four attempts at the free-throw line, converting just 1 of those for a 25% success rate.
Coach Madlock's team was more successful with three-point shots, hitting 31.0% of their attempts, going 9 for 29 from beyond the arc.
Valentino Pinedo led St. Francis with 17 points, two rebounds, and one steal.
The defensive pressure and length of Alabama State created 15 St. Francis turnovers compared to just six by the Hornets.
Alabama State will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to play the No. 1 seed, Auburn, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. During his career, Tony Madlock served as an assistant coach for the Auburn Tigers.
The Hornets love to take down the Tigers as they did with Grambling, Texas Southern, and Jackson State. Could Auburn be next to fall?
We shall see.