Alabama State Shocks St. Francis, Advances To Clash With No. 1 Auburn
Just call it HBCU March Madness! Micah Simpson launched a pass from the opposite court, tipped by TJ Madlock to Amarr Knox, who made the layup with 0.7 seconds left on the clock, giving Alabama State a 70-68 victory over St. Francis in the NCAA First Four.
"We spend more time on situational stuff," Coach Tony Madlock told his victorious Hornets team. "Touchdown, great pass. We had to get it. We had to go win it, and all y'all, 'I want this ball.' I want this ball, and I gotta score this ball. Man, that's what you gotta do, man. That is a winning play. That is a winning pass. That's everything, man. Everything that we talk about. Then we ain't through. Let's keep playing. So proud. First tournament win in Alabama State history. "
Knox led the Hornets with 16 points, going 8-of-15 from the field while grabbing two steals. TJ Madlock contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while CJ Hines scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in the win.
Alabama State is this season's Cardiac Kids with their late-game heroics down the stretch of the season, in the SWAC Tournament, and now at the NCAA Tourney. The victory was the first for Alabama State in the history of the Hornets men's basketball program.
ASU had a field goal shooting percentage of 42.9%, while St. Francis shot at 50.0%. The Hornets made only four attempts at the free-throw line, converting just 1 of those for a 25% success rate.
Coach Madlock's team was more successful with three-point shots, hitting 31.0% of their attempts, going 9 for 29 from beyond the arc.
Valentino Pinedo led St. Francis with 17 points, two rebounds, and one steal.
The defensive pressure and length of Alabama State created 15 St. Francis turnovers compared to just six by the Hornets.
Alabama State will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to play the No. 1 seed, Auburn, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. During his career, Tony Madlock served as an assistant coach for the Auburn Tigers.
The Hornets love to take down the Tigers as they did with Grambling, Texas Southern, and Jackson State. Could Auburn be next to fall?
We shall see.