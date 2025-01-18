HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Extends SWAC Winning Streak, Dominates Alcorn State

The TSU Lady Tigers sit on top of the SWAC at 5-0.

Kyle T. Mosley

TSU Women's Basketball Remains Undefeated In SWAC At 5-0
TSU Women's Basketball Remains Undefeated In SWAC At 5-0 / Credit: HBCU Legends, TSU Athletics
HOUSTON - Texas Southern Lady Tigers (6-10, 5-0 SWAC) continue to roar through their conference opponents after a dominating victory over Alcorn State University (3-12, 3-1 SWAC), 70-48, at Health & Physical Education Arena in Houston, Texas.  

Saturday's triumph has TSU remaining atop the SWAC at 5-0 with a five-game winning streak.

Guard Courlyn Loudermill led all scorers with 19 points, three rebounds, three blocks, and a pair of steals.  

Daeja Holmes scored nine points, while Aylasia Fantroy, Treasure Thompson, and Jaida Belton each contributed seven points.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Coach - Vernette Skeete / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Aylasia Fantroy grabbed 11 rebounds, while Courtlyn Loudermill and Aaliyah Henderson recorded three assists each.

The SWAC leaders raced out to a 37-27 halftime lead. By the end of the third period, Texas Southern had a 21-point advantage at 57-36.  

The Tigers registered a scoring efficiency of 53.1% from the floor, 7-of-13 from 3-point range, and 11-of-19 from the charity stripe.   

Alcorn State scored 18-of-55 baskets for 32.7%, 4-of-15 in treys, and 61.5% from the free throw line. Kiarra Henderson led the Braves with 11 points, while Zy'Nyia White and Leyah Houston had five rebounds apiece.

For a second consecutive game, Texas Southern out-muscled their opponents in the paint, scoring 36 to 26 points for the Braves.  

The Tigers were, at times, sloppy with the basketball, committing 21 turnovers and allowing Alcorn to score 22 points off their mistakes.  

The TSU Tigers bench contributed 26 points. The game's largest lead was 23 points in favor of Texas Southern.

Up Next

Texas Southern will begin their Alabama road trip against Alabama State on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Alabama A&M on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Bowie State Defeats Howard
Bowie State Defeats Howard / Credit: HU Athletics

ICYMI: HBCU Basketball: Bulldogs Stun Bison In A Nail-Biter Upset

The Bowie State (9-7, 1-3 CIAA) men's basketball team achieved a stunning upset defeating Howard (8-10,3-0 MEAC) by a score of 76-73 in front of 2,100 spectators at Burr Gymnasium.

The match was highly competitive as Warren Mouganda led the Bulldogs with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and a steal in the exciting crosstown HBCU showdown.

Justin Morrisey and Victory Noboya each contributed 12 points in the conquest over the Bison.

It's the second Bowie State win this season against an HBCU Division I program. The Bulldogs beat Hampton 73-71 in the exhibition game this past October.

Game Highlights

The game was exciting from start to finish, with both teams exchanging leads throughout the contest. Bowie State's resilience and determination after trailing by two points to Howard at halftime, 42-40.

The Bulldogs shot 46.88% from the floor in the first half but increased their efficiency to 53.57% in the second half. BSU knocked 50% of its shots, drained 45.8% of three-pointers, and hit 71.4% from the charity stripe.

The visitors scored 32 points in the paint and 21 points from turnovers, dominating Howard, who only recorded 22 paint points and 12 points off turnovers.

READ MORE: HBCU Basketball: Bulldogs Stun Bison In A Nail-Biter Upset

Published |Modified
