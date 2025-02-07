HBCU Legends

Texas Southern Pulls Away In 4th Quarter, Defeats Bethune-Cookman For 10th Straight

The Lady Tigers take care of business before Saturday's tip-off against the FAMU Rattlers.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Texas Southern Lady Tigers (11-10, 10-0 SWAC) played a sluggish first three quarters before showing championship-caliber execution in the final quarter to defeat Bethune-Cookman (7-15, 4-6 SWAC).   

TSU's point guard, Aaliyah Henderson, scored a game-high 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Shooting guard and playmaker Aylasia Fantroy netted 13 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Courtlyn Loudermill added 11 points and four rebounds in the victory.

The Lady Wildcats felt optimistic about their chances after halftime, with the game tied at 30. Texas Southern allowed Bethune-Cookman to hang around the contest with a one-point advantage, 48-47, at the end of the third period.

Henderson gave the Tigers a three-point gap to start the fourth quarter off a decisive layup in the paint. After a Courtlyn Loudermill steal, Treasure Thompson expanded the TSU lead by six points.  

In the final stanza, Bethune-Cookman had unforced errors and could not take advantage of second-chance opportunities.  

Asianae Nicholson attempted to keep the Wildcats competitive, but the defensive pressure from Henderson, Fantroy, and Thompson made it challenging.   

B-CU narrowed the gap to four points at 54-50, but Henderson's strong layup helped the Tigers pull ahead 56-50, allowing them to secure a 64-57 victory.

Daimoni Dorsey scored 10, and Camerah Langston and Asianwe Nicholson each had 9 points.

TSU usually has the advantage in the paints, but tonight, the Tigers were down to 32 to 26 points. Bethune-Cookman forced 19 Texas Southern turnovers.

Up Next

Florida A&M will travel to Texas Southern for a crucial SWAC matchup on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 PM CT.

