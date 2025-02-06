HBCU Women's Basketball: Can Bethune-Cookman Cool Off A Red-Hot Alyasia Fantroy And Texas Southern Squad?
Alyasia Fantroy will lead the TSU Lady Tigers as they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
HOUSTON - HBCU women's basketball returns to H-Town as the conference leading Texas Southern Tigers (10-10, 90 SWAC) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-14, 4-5 SWAC) will face off in a pivotal SWAC showdown at the H&PE Arena. Tip-off for the clash will take place at 6 PM CT on the TSU campus in Houston, Texas.
HBCU Women’s Basketball: Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman
THE GAME SCHEDULE
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: H&PE Arena on TSU Campus
LADY TIGERS TO WATCH
- Aylasia Fantroy: Averaging 12.6 PPG and 6.2 RPG, she dropped 24 points in their recent win over UAPB. Her 37.6% field goal shooting is No.1 in the SWAC.
- Jaida Belton: Leading the team with 7.1 RPG and coming off a 21-point, 10-rebound performance against Prairie View.
- Treasure Thompson: She's No. 2 in the SWAC with 29 blocks
- Courtlyn Loudermill: She's No. 1 in the SWAC in 3-point attempts (141), three-point percentage (30.5%), 3-pointers (43), 3-point shots per game (2.15)
LADY WILDCATS TO WATCH
- Asianae Nicholson: SWAC Newcomer of the Week (Feb. 4–10) with 12 double-doubles this season, including 18 points and 11 rebounds last game.
- Janessa Kelley: Freshman sharpshooter hitting 27 three-pointers at a 30.3% clip.
HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN
Watch: Click Here | Attend: Online Ticket Sales | Listen: KTSU Radio, 90.9 FM
SERIES HISTORY
- Bethune-Cookman leads a short series by a 2-1 count, with all three games taking place since the Wildcats entered the SWAC.
- Last season, Texas Southern collected a 65-64 win in Daytona Beach.
- B-CU won the last meeting in Houston by a 66-62 count on Feb. 6, 2023.
- The Wildcats won the first-ever encounter between the two teams with a 71-67 scoreline in Daytona Beach on Feb. 7, 2022.
KEYS TO TIGERS WINNING
- The Texas Southern Tigers' tenacious defense has been fueled by their league-leading average of 4.7 blocks and defensive rebounds (25.9).
- The "FLUX" offense leads the SWAC with 68.6 points per game.
- TSU is in the SWAC Top-3 in averaging: 12. 6 assists (#2), 39.9% defensive field-goals (#3), and 17.4 offensive rebounds (#2 SWAC, #4 NCAA Div. I).
- Must be careful averaging 8 turnovers each game.
