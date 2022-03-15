Skip to main content

Texas Southern and Norfolk State Have 'Huge Mountains to Climb' in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The First Four play-in game and the "No. 16 versus No. 1" match brings HBCUs to the 2022 NCAA Tournament with huge mountains to climb.

The "First Four" play-in game and the "No. 16 versus No. 1" match brings HBCUs — Texas Southern and Norfolk State Universities — to the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament with huge mountains to climb. 

LAST YEAR IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

In 2021, both HBCU programs stunned their "First Four" opponents to advance into the field of 64 teams at the NCAA Tournaments. The upsets were exciting, but there was a problem. They would face the No. 1 seed in each program's regional bracket. 

The following matches weren't as competitive after Texas Southern dispatched Mount St. Mary's 60-52 and Norfolk edged Appalachian State 54-53 in the openers. 

In the East Region, top-seeded Michigan trounced 82-66. Norfolk State had a similar fate with No. 1-seeded and undefeated Gonzaga falling 98-55 in the first round of the West Region. Despite a couple of first-quarter lead changes, the Zags dominated the Spartans.

Texas Southern at NCAA Tournament

THIS YEAR IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

This season, Norfolk won't play in a First Four. Perhaps the NCAA selection committee legitimized the MEAC and Spartans — somewhat. The draw will have NSU square off against No. 1 and reigning national champions Baylor University. Thursday's East Region competition pits the heavily favored Bears against the Spartans at Dickies Arena in Dallas, Texas. The current spread is -21.5 for Baylor.

Tuesday's match-up for TSU in the 2022 NCAA Tourney's First Four play-in games expects to be a highly contested affair. Texas Southern is a slight favorite against its in-state opponent Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the Midwest Region First Four showdown. The Tigers and Islanders will battle in UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, for the unenviable right to face the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks. 

Johnny Jones

TSU head coach Johnny Jones has seen this scenario before as an NCAA coach. The Tigers defeated the Florida Gators after an 0-8 start to their 2021-22 regular-season schedule.  

Texas Southern and Texas A&M-CC haven't defeated a higher-ranked opponent past the play-in round. In the previous NCAA Tournament appearances, the TSU Tigers fell to higher-ranked opponents in 2003, 2014, 2018, and 2021. The Islanders lost their lone tournament game in 2007 to Wisconsin 76-63.

Brison Gresham

WILL CINDERELLA MAKE AN APPEARANCE?

Both Texas schools will compete on the grand stage to open March Madness on Tuesday night. We shouldn't camouflage the apparent elephant in the room. Does either HBCU team — TSU or Norfolk — stand a chance against a top-seed? The faithful fans hope Cinderella may show up in Maroon and Gray or Green and Gold, be the truth be told, the First Four are set up to appease and not, please.  

Today, for the Tigers and Spartans, many a fan hopes each round and every shot made will count towards a more competitive look for HBCUs in future NCAA Tournament clashes.

