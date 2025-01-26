Texas Southern's Impressive Victory Over Alabama A&M In Showdown, 6-0 In SWAC
Texas Southern Lady Tigers (7-10, 6-0 SWAC) kept their undefeated SWAC record alive with a commanding 75-65 victory over Alabama A&M University (11-7, 4-2 SWAC), at AAMU Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama. After this win, TSU should be ranked in the Top 3 of HBCU women's basketball.
The Lady Tigers have won six consecutive conference games and are currently at the top of the SWAC standings.
Guard Courlyn Loudermill led the Texas Southern scorers with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the game.
Aaliyah Henderson recorded 14 points, three rebounds, and a steal, and Aylasia Fantroy was active with 13 points, seven rebounds, and five steals.
Alisha Wilson was held in check for most of the game, but still registered a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Darian Burgin added 10 points for the home team.
After trailing 19-16 in the first quarter and 26-19 at 6:31 in the second period, Texas Southern began to asert themselves in the paint during the second half.
TSU outscored the AAMU, 42 to 26 points inside the box for the game which helped to turned the momentum in their favor to lead TSU 36-30 going into halftime.
Texas Southern entered the second half with a six-point lead, holding on to a 57-47 advantage by the end of the third quarter. However, in the fourth quarter, Alabama A&M began to rally by taking advantage of their strong inside game and the fouls committed by TSU.
Whenever the Bulldogs drew closer to Texas Southern, Aylasia Fantroy made a steal, Jaida Belton grabbed a rebound, or Aaliyah Henderson scored, delivering crucial plays for the Lady Tigers.
Texas Southern produced a scoring efficiency of 43.5% from the floor, 5-for-22 from 3-point range, and 11-for-13 from the free throw line.
Alabama A&M struggled against the TSU defense, scoring only 32.1% (18-for-56) from the field, 4-for-18 from three-point range, and just 69.4% from the free-throw line, where they visited 36 times compared to 13 for the vistors.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kaila Walker's game-high 18 points. She buried two straight three-pointers to get the score within two points at 65-63 with 2:31 remaining in the contest.
The Tigers committed 18 turnovers and the bench added 29 points in the road win.
TSU is making a strong push for top ranking at the SWAC Tournament with important games remaining on the schedule. They will still face challenging road trips as they travel to Mississippi to compete against MVSU and JSU, as well as Grambling State and Southern in Louisiana.
Up Next
Texas Southern will travel to Montgomery on the second leg of its Alabama road trip to play Alabama State on Monday, Jan. 27.
ICYMI: HBCU Basketball: Bulldogs Stun Bison In A Nail-Biter Upset
The Bowie State (9-7, 1-3 CIAA) men's basketball team achieved a stunning upset defeating Howard (8-10,3-0 MEAC) by a score of 76-73 in front of 2,100 spectators at Burr Gymnasium.
The match was highly competitive as Warren Mouganda led the Bulldogs with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and a steal in the exciting crosstown HBCU showdown.
Justin Morrisey and Victory Noboya each contributed 12 points in the conquest over the Bison.
It's the second Bowie State win this season against an HBCU Division I program. The Bulldogs beat Hampton 73-71 in the exhibition game this past October.
Game Highlights
The game was exciting from start to finish, with both teams exchanging leads throughout the contest. Bowie State's resilience and determination after trailing by two points to Howard at halftime, 42-40.
The Bulldogs shot 46.88% from the floor in the first half but increased their efficiency to 53.57% in the second half. BSU knocked 50% of its shots, drained 45.8% of three-pointers, and hit 71.4% from the charity stripe.
The visitors scored 32 points in the paint and 21 points from turnovers, dominating Howard, who only recorded 22 paint points and 12 points off turnovers.
