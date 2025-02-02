Texas Southern Stars McClain And Hayes Share Insights On Tigers' Victory Over Prairie View A&M
HOUSTON — More than 7,500 HBCU basketball fans filled H&PE Arena to witness an exciting rivalry showdown as Texas Southern triumphed over Prairie View A&M by a score of 79-63.
After the victory, Texas Southern's Coach Johnny Jones and players Kavion McClain and Zaire Hayes reflected on the Tigers' matchup with the Panthers.
"I certainly credit our guys for a tough second half that they played, shooting 53% from the field, holding them [Prairie View] to 35% shooting for in the second half, which was a difference in the basketball game," Jones noted in his game recap.
We've watched and noticed three elements have defined this Texas Southern men's basketball team, which is on a seven-game winning streak:
- Teamwork
- Resilience
- Grit
"I think they're a team that's got a lot of grit," Coach Johnny Jones said of his Tigers squad.
Team Performance And Strategy vs. Prairie View
Johnny Jones led his team through an emotionally charged game against the persistent Prairie View squad. The veteran coach was keenly aware of his opponent's toughness and perseverance.
"The thought of their guys did a tremendous job coming out to play on an emotional game, like tonight," Jones said of the Panthers and the close nature of the game. "Like it always is, and continue to be able to keep your poise there in the first half against a very game and tough Prairie View team."
Jones explicitly credited the team's performance in the second half for securing the win. "We did a much better job in the second half settling in, controlling more of the tempo of the game and playing the way that we needed to play," he noted.
The Tigers' defensive prowess was a significant differentiator in the contest, with seven steals and four blocks, and created eleven Prairie View turnovers.
Highlighting Key Players: Kavion McClain And Zaire Hayes
Jones also shed light on the contributions of standout players Kavion McClain and Zaire Hayes.
"I'll tell you, it's not surprising. Both guys have done a tremendous job of playing the right way. They've certainly been a huge key to our team this year," he said.
Kavion's offensive surge in the second half, particularly his three crucial three-pointers, was instrumental in shifting the game's momentum.
When asked about his shots, McClain humbly told HBCU Legends, "I just thought about being more aggressive, and then it just went from there. That was really it."
Equally crucial to TSU's success was the return of Zaire Hayes. The transfer has been a massive addition for the Tigers this season.
Jones commended Hayes for his defensive efforts and leadership on the bench during his recent absence due to a lower leg injury. "We missed him on the floor, but his presence was really strong for us," Jones emphasized.
"We knew they were going come out with a bunch of energy playing hard, but you had to go out there and match that energy and just play harder than them and execute," Zaire Hayes said.
Electrifying HBCU Atmosphere In H-Town
The atmosphere in the H&PE arena added another layer of intensity to the game. Fans' and Ocean of Soul Marching Band's energy and support were noticeable, providing an additional boost to the players.
McClain acknowledged the boost in confidence from the fans, describing the environment as outstanding. "It was good to see the fans in there. It was a great environment."
Coach Jones highlighted that the crowd's energy was not one-sided. Whether at home or on the road, the mixed support from Texas Southern's and Prairie View A&M's fans adds to the game's excitement.
"It's a great mixture. And so you get energy really from both sides," Jones remarked, noting how this dual support makes the rivalry game unique and challenging.
Tigers Preparation And Team Tenacity
Reflecting on the team's broader journey, Jones expressed pride in the squad's basketball IQ and ability to implement game plans effectively.
"They not only just play it, they think it. They understand what's going on. They know what we're trying to accomplish, and they usually try to take their scout report to the game," he said.
This attention to detail and a gritty defensive performance position the team positively in the league.
Tigers Standout Performances
The TSU Tigers' floor general — Kavion McClain — led on the scoreboard with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the tense clash with PVAMU.
- Zaire Hayes notched 14 points
- Duane Posey contributed with 10 points and four rebounds
- Josh Farmer put up 10 points and grabbed six rebounds
- Kolby Granger cleaned the glass with eight rebounds
- Kehlin Farooq came off the bench to haul in six rebounds
Panthers Standout Performances
- Guard Tanahj Pettway scored 23 points and added seven rebounds in the loss.
- Braelon Bush contributed 20 points
- Marcel Bryant added 14 points.
SWAC First Half Run Completed, What's To Note?
The victory over Prairie View A&M was a testament to Texas Southern's skill and ability to thrive under pressure.
By maintaining composure, executing strategies effectively, and feeding off the electrifying crowd support, Texas Southern demonstrated why they are a force to reckon with.
As Coach Johnny Jones and his players continue to build on their successes, the team's chemistry and resilience will undoubtedly keep them strong contenders in the SWAC as they sit one game behind league-leading and undefeated conference leaders Southern University.
What's Next For The Tigers?
A makeup game versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Then hosting Florida A&M for Saturday's double-headers at H&PE Arena on Feb. 8. The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will meet the Tigers in Houston for a 7 PM tipoff on Monday, Feb. 10.
The critical two games will be the following week as the Tigers travel to Louisiana for showdowns between Grambling State (Feb. 15) and Southern (Feb. 17).