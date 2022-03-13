The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC men's and women's basketball tournament champions in 2022.

The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC men's and women's basketball tournament champions in 2022. The 2021-22 basketball season for all of the major HBCU conferences had exciting regular and tournament battles.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers had an historic run in the conference. Howard returned to the NCAA Tournament after 21 years. The Texas Southern men with head coach Johnny Jones are back-to-back conference champions. Last season TSU shocked Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in the "First Four" upset.

The SIAC and CIAA had couple of firsts as well to round out the tournament season.

SWAC

2022 SWAC Basketball Tournament Champions

Texas Southern Tigers; Credit: SWAC

Men

Texas Southern University

Johnny Jones' Tigers played the classic "team basketball" throughout the entire season to win their second-consecutive SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship. Texas Southern dominated Alcorn in the second half to pull ahead for an 87-62 victory.

Coach Jones in the postgame press conference credited PJ Henry and Brison Gresham for their previous NCAA Tournament experience that led to the championship.

Most Valuable Player

PJ Henry, Texas Southern



All-Tournament Team

PJ Henry, Texas Southern

John Walker III, Texas Southern

Brison Gresham, Texas Southern

Justin Thomas, Alcorn State

Jalen Johnson, Alabama A&M

Jackson State Lady Tigers; Credit: SWAC

Women

Jackson State University

The Lady Tigers repeated as the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament Champions with a dominant 101-80 win over the Lady Hornets.

Jackson State becomes the first team since Alabama State in 2015 and 2016 to win back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships. JSU will learn its NCAA destination on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.



Most Valuable Player

Daysha Rogan, Jackson State



All-Tournament Team

Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State

Miya Crump, Jackson State

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Jayla Crawford, Alabama State

Alexus Holt, Grambling State

MEAC

2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament Champions

Norfolk State Spartans; Credit: Nick Sutton/MEAC

Men

Norfolk State University

Norfolk State and senior Joe Bryant Jr battled their way to a 72-57 win over seventh-seeded Coppin State Saturday in the finals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament in the Scope Arena.

2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament Men’s All-Tournament Team

Jalen Hawkins, Norfolk State

Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State*

Nendah Tarke, Coppin State^

Jesse Zarzuela, Coppin State

Malik Miller, Morgan State



Outstanding Performer: Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State

Outstanding Coach: Robert Jones, Norfolk State

Howard University Lady Bison win the 2022 MEAC Tournament Championship; Credit: MEAC

Women

Howard University

Howard women's basketball team reached the MEAC pinnacle after 21 years. The Lady Bison won 61-44 against Norfolk State. Coach Ty Grace and her squad will head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.

2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament All-Tournament Team

Destiny Howell, Howard

Iyanna Warren, Howard

Deja Francis, Norfolk State

Camille Downs, Norfolk State

Zamara Haynes, Maryland Eastern Shore



Outstanding Performer: Destiny Howell, Howard

Outstanding Coach: Ty Grace, Howard

CIAA

2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament Champions

Men

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville defeated Virginia Union 65-62 in the final on Feb. 26. The Broncos first Men's CIAA title since 1973.

Credit: Bill Rudick, Lincoln Athletics

Women

Lincoln University (PA)

Lincoln defeated Elizabeth City State 67-52 in the final on Feb. 26.

CIAA Player of the Year Bryanna Brown was named the CIAA Tournament MVP and was joined by Young on the All-Tournament team.

Lincoln (22-7 overall) clinches the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

SIAC

2022 SIAC Basketball Tournament Champions

Men

Savannah State

Savannah State completed an amazing tournament streak by routing Benedict 76-62 to hoist the 2022 Championship Trophy.

Women

Benedict College

Benedict College squeaked out a 71-69 win over Savannah State to capture the SIAC Women's Basketball Championship.