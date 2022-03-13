Skip to main content

2022 HBCU Basketball Tournament Champions

The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC men's and women's basketball tournament champions in 2022.

The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC men's and women's basketball tournament champions in 2022.  The 2021-22 basketball season for all of the major HBCU conferences had exciting regular and tournament battles.  

The Jackson State Lady Tigers had an historic run in the conference.  Howard returned to the NCAA Tournament after 21 years.  The Texas Southern men with head coach Johnny Jones are back-to-back conference champions.  Last season TSU shocked Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in the "First Four" upset. 

The SIAC and CIAA had couple of firsts as well to round out the tournament season.

SWAC

Texas Southern Tigers

Men

Texas Southern University

Johnny Jones' Tigers played the classic "team basketball" throughout the entire season to win their second-consecutive SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.  Texas Southern dominated Alcorn in the second half to pull ahead for an 87-62 victory.

Coach Jones in the postgame press conference credited PJ Henry and Brison Gresham for their previous NCAA Tournament experience that led to the championship.

Most Valuable Player
PJ Henry, Texas Southern

All-Tournament Team
PJ Henry, Texas Southern
John Walker III, Texas Southern
Brison Gresham, Texas Southern
Justin Thomas, Alcorn State
Jalen Johnson, Alabama A&M

Jackson State Lady Tigers

Women

Jackson State University

The Lady Tigers repeated as the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament Champions with a dominant 101-80 win over the Lady Hornets.

Jackson State becomes the first team since Alabama State in 2015 and 2016 to win back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships. JSU will learn its NCAA destination on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Most Valuable Player
Daysha Rogan, Jackson State

All-Tournament Team
Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State
Miya Crump, Jackson State
Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State
Jayla Crawford, Alabama State
Alexus Holt, Grambling State

MEAC

Norfolk State

Men

Norfolk State University

Norfolk State and senior Joe Bryant Jr battled their way to a 72-57 win over seventh-seeded Coppin State Saturday in the finals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament in the Scope Arena.

2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament Men’s All-Tournament Team
Jalen Hawkins, Norfolk State
Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State*
Nendah Tarke, Coppin State^
Jesse Zarzuela, Coppin State
Malik Miller, Morgan State

Outstanding Performer: Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State
Outstanding Coach: Robert Jones, Norfolk State

Howard University Lady Bison

Women

Howard University 

Howard women's basketball team reached the MEAC pinnacle after 21 years.  The Lady Bison won 61-44 against Norfolk State.  Coach Ty Grace and her squad will head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.

2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament All-Tournament Team
Destiny Howell, Howard
Iyanna Warren, Howard
Deja Francis, Norfolk State
Camille Downs, Norfolk State
Zamara Haynes, Maryland Eastern Shore

Outstanding Performer: Destiny Howell, Howard
Outstanding Coach: Ty Grace, Howard

CIAA

_DSC1311

Men 

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville defeated Virginia Union 65-62 in the final on Feb. 26. The Broncos first Men's CIAA title since 1973.

Cheeks

Women

Lincoln University (PA) 

Lincoln defeated Elizabeth City State 67-52 in the final on Feb. 26.

CIAA Player of the Year Bryanna Brown was named the CIAA Tournament MVP and was joined by Young on the All-Tournament team.

Lincoln (22-7 overall) clinches the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

SIAC

MBBvsBenedictCHAMP_13

Men 

Savannah State

Savannah State completed an amazing tournament streak by routing Benedict 76-62 to hoist the 2022 Championship Trophy.

IMG_4101

Women 

Benedict College

Benedict College squeaked out a 71-69 win over Savannah State to capture the SIAC Women's Basketball Championship.

