Texas Southern Basketball Team Voted No. 1 in SWAC, Receive NCAA Tourney Rings

Texas Southern University's Men's Basketball team received their rings and were voted high in the Preseason SWAC voting.

The Texas Southern Men's Basketball team has already had quite a week before the start of the 2021-22 season.

In March 2021, the Tigers claimed the 2021 Cricket SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship by defeating Prairie View A&M 80-61 and entered the NCAA tournament field.

Texas Southern shocked Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in a "First Four" upset win in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, the Tigers fell to Michigan 66-82 in the second round.

The TSU Men's Basketball program considered their performance and tremendous win and expected continued success this season.

SWAC pre-season voters agree and predict Texas Southern will win the SWAC. TSU received eleven first-place votes over Prairie View's nine first-place votes. The Panthers are second, followed by Jackson State, Grambling, and Southern to round out the Top 5 in the conference.

2021-22 SWAC Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Texas Southern- 237 (11) Prairie View A&M- 204 (9) Jackson State- 202 Grambling State- 168 Southern- 167 (1) Florida A&M- 138 Alcorn State- 128 Alabama State- 125 Alabama A&M- 112 (1) Bethune-Cookman- 97 Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 68 Mississippi Valley State- 36

First place votes listed in parenthesis.

Two Tigers, John Walker III and Justin Hopkins, were voted to the Preseason All-SWAC team:

TIGERS RECEIVE NCAA RINGS

Texas Southern received their NCAA Tournament rings this week.

TSU RECORD-SETTING APR

In addition, the TSU Athletic department announced its highest APR for their student-athletes in the school's history.

Credit: Texas Southern Athletic Dept.

Announcement