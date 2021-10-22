    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballVideosSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Texas Southern Basketball Team Voted No. 1 in SWAC, Receive NCAA Tourney Rings

    Texas Southern University's Men's Basketball team received their rings and were voted high in the Preseason SWAC voting.
    Author:

    The Texas Southern Men's Basketball team has already had quite a week before the start of the 2021-22 season.

    In March 2021, the Tigers claimed the 2021 Cricket SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship by defeating Prairie View A&M 80-61 and entered the NCAA tournament field.

    Texas Southern shocked Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in a "First Four" upset win in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, the Tigers fell to Michigan 66-82 in the second round.

    The TSU Men's Basketball program considered their performance and tremendous win and expected continued success this season.

    SWAC pre-season voters agree and predict Texas Southern will win the SWAC. TSU received eleven first-place votes over Prairie View's nine first-place votes. The Panthers are second, followed by Jackson State, Grambling, and Southern to round out the Top 5 in the conference.

    2021-22 SWAC Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

    1. Texas Southern- 237 (11)
    2. Prairie View A&M- 204 (9)
    3. Jackson State- 202
    4. Grambling State- 168
    5. Southern- 167 (1)
    6. Florida A&M- 138
    7. Alcorn State- 128
    8. Alabama State- 125
    9. Alabama A&M- 112 (1)
    10. Bethune-Cookman- 97
    11. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 68
    12. Mississippi Valley State- 36

    First place votes listed in parenthesis.

    Two Tigers, John Walker III and Justin Hopkins, were voted to the Preseason All-SWAC team:

    TIGERS RECEIVE NCAA RINGS

    Texas Southern received their NCAA Tournament rings this week.

    TSU RECORD-SETTING APR

    In addition, the TSU Athletic department announced its highest APR for their student-athletes in the school's history.

    Texas Southern's Highest APR 974

    Announcement

    The Texas Southern Department of Athletics continues to make academic history as the department has once again surpassed its previous APR benchmark with a program-record score of 974.

    The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance. TSU posted a department-wide score of 965 during the last NCAA APR report.

    The Department of Athletics will honor all of its student-athletes for their efforts Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. inside Durley Stadium with a reception.

    TSU Men's Basketball
    Basketball

    Texas Southern Basketball Team Voted No. 1 in SWAC, Receive NCAA Tourney Rings

    just now
    FAMU
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 8

    16 hours ago
    Coach Prime Report - Week 8
    Jackson State University

    The Coach Prime Report - Week 8

    16 hours ago
    Carr
    Golf

    NC A&T Golfer Christyn Carr Sets Course and School Record

    16 hours ago
    Southern
    Football

    HBCU Football Scores & Standings | Week 7

    Oct 21, 2021
    Sanders TD Red
    Videos

    Watch: Shedeur Sanders' Incredible Touchdown Pass

    Oct 17, 2021
    morehousefootball_245081228_1024280235074536_2239852817403030460_n
    Football

    Morehouse Dismantles Fort Valley for Homecoming Victory

    Oct 17, 2021
    Screenshot 2021-10-16 162041
    SWAC

    SWAC Scores in Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021