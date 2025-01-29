HBCUAC Partners With uReport to Embrace AI-Assisted Sports Reporting
The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference (HBCUACU) is pleased to announce uReport as the official AI-assisted tool for generating sports content of the HBCUAC.
"We are thrilled about our partnership between uReport and the HBCU Athletic Conference," says uReport CEO/President Peter Fitzpatrick. "uReport will be able to take coverage of all HBCUAC athletic events to the next level, highlighting all the great achievements of its student-athletes and providing rich content for every team and program."
uReport provides a wide range of activity and event input modules, each covering various activities and multiple topics. All inputs are expertly developed and refined by industry professionals, allowing organizations to cover all activities seamlessly.
HBCUAC Commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes, PhD, said as the landscape of athletics and communications changes, the conference needs to keep up. “We choose to embrace technology and AI,” she stated. “Our team does a great job with pushing out content and stories, and I’ve always been a firm believer in using the tools that help us increase and improve productivity. uReport is one of those tools that will empower us.”
About uReport:
uReport allows organizations to tell their own stories, cover their own events and provide content about important topics through a human powered, AI assisted web-platform. The service creates full, AP-style articles about activities and other topics that are easily shared via social media. uReport is patent-pending and comes with proprietary security permissions to allow easy use throughout any organization.
About HBCU Athletic Conference
The HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) is the only HBCU conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The HBCUAC membership includes Dillard University (LA), Fisk University (TN), Oakwood University (AL), Philander Smith University (AR), Rust College (MS), Southern University at New Orleans (LA), Stillman College (AL), Talladega College (AL), Tougaloo College (MS), University of the Virgin Islands (St. Thomas), Voorhees University (SC), Wilberforce University (OH), and Wiley University (TX). HBCUAC sponsors championships in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s volleyball, softball, and baseball. In 2022, the HBCUAC secured the largest media rights deal in conference and NAIA history, signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Urban Edge Network. On July 1, 2024, the conference rebranded from the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) to the HBCU Athletic Conference, marking a new era for the conference that embodies the makeup of its membership. For more information, visit .
HBCU Sports News: Texas Southern University Unveils New Motor Coach For Athletics Department
HOUSTON - The Texas Southern University Department of Athletics recently added a brand new 56-passenger Motor Coach Bus to its fleet.
The bus, which made its maiden voyage this weekend to the state of Alabama, is a top-of-the-line Prevost Model that offers increased cabin seating, brighter cabin lighting, and increased safety features for both the driver and the passengers. The outside of the bus is painted white and features Texas Southern University branding.
"Our student-athletes devote a significant amount of time to their craft and deserve to travel in a first-class manner," TSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger said. "Travel is a major part of the student-athlete experience and ensuring our student-athletes arrive at their competition site comfortably and safely plays a big part in their success. I want to thank the Board of Regents, President Crawford, and the Office of Procurement Services for their support in ensuring our student-athletes are cared for at Texas Southern."
Texas Southern's Impressive Victory Over Alabama A&M In Showdown, 6-0 In SWAC
Texas Southern Lady Tigers (7-10, 6-0 SWAC) kept their undefeated SWAC record alive with a commanding 75-65 victory over Alabama A&M University (11-7, 4-2 SWAC), at AAMU Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama. After this win, TSU should be ranked in the Top 3 of HBCU women's basketball.
The Lady Tigers have won six consecutive conference games and are currently at the top of the SWAC standings.
Guard Courlyn Loudermill led the Texas Southern scorers with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the game.