The Best of Deion Sanders During Super Bowl Week

Deion Sanders During Super Bowl Week
Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr. is a notable person in sports history for a reason. God blessed him to be an intriguing personality and tremendous talent on and off the football field. These days, his impact is being felt in Jackson State's locker room and within the landscape of HBCU sports.
His quotes are legendary. During Super Bowl Week, Sanders was active with ads, quotes, articles, stories, and more for the loquacious head coach.
Deion Sanders During Super Bowl Week
Sanders Honored at Super Bowl Celebration
Sanders was honored at the 23rd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Awards program. He received the 2022 Lifetime of Inspiration Award recipient Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, sponsored by the Amazon Black Business Accelerator Program.
Sanders Warned of the Possibility of Losing His Leg
The routine toe surgery to repair old sports injuries went well. Initially. Complications arose after the surgery and during the rehabilitation. In an "Coach Prime" Barstool video trailer, Sanders was counseled by doctors that he could lose his leg. The severity of his health issues kept him hospitalized for one month.
Coach Gary Harrell became the interim head football coach and guided the Tigers to an undefeated record while Sanders was regaining his health.
Coach Prime Exclusive: "A Fortune 500 Employment Draft for Players"
"THEE PRE GAME SHOW" hosts, Charles Bishop and Neely visited with Coach Prime at his home. One of the topics Sanders brought to light was after Zoom call with the executives at Discover Card. His proposal was for a "Fortune 500 Draft" for his players. Most young college athletes won't play professional football. I recall in a meeting with Sanders last season, he told me the same about helping the players find jobs after being an student-athlete.
"Why can't we have a Fortune 500 Draft. Forget the NFL Draft, some of them are going to go, some ain't." Sanders said. He expounded, "90% of your team is not going to go pro. If that's the case, I gotta get these guys to become professionals. Not just professional football players, but professionals."
Logical, Coach Prime would like to partner with corporations and establish an employment draft. This will increase the employment opportunities of student-athletes who have the fundamental skills to become productive employees.
THEE Pregame Show is located on Facebook and online. These guys do a great job and have exclusive content with Coach Deion Sanders.
More Sanders Links
Here are more Deion Sanders nuggets from the week:
1. ON OLD BILLIONAIRES - 21st and Prime Podcast
“We’re going at it the wrong way. We’re trying to entice billionaires who are at least 50 or 60 years and older and grew up in a different time and era to hire who you desire them to hire, when in fact they are where they are, they’re a billionaire because of the decisions that they made personally, assisted by a staff I’m pretty sure,” noted Sanders.
2. Sanders Interviewed with Power 5 Programs - 247 Sports
3. Deion and Shedeur Sanders in Oikos Super Bowl Commercial
4. Would He Ever Coach the Cowboys - Mike Fisher
5. Jalen Ramsey Compared to All-Time Great Cornerbacks? - CBS Sports
6. Sanders on Hester's Hall Snub - Heavy.com
Sanders always brings the heat each week. HBCU Legends will deliver more on Coach Prime and NCAA tourney news and updates.