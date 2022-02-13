The Best of Deion Sanders During Super Bowl Week

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders on the field during pregame prior tot he game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

"THEE PRE GAME SHOW" hosts, Charles Bishop and Neely visited with Coach Prime at his home. One of the topics Sanders brought to light was after Zoom call with the executives at Discover Card. His proposal was for a "Fortune 500 Draft" for his players. Most young college athletes won't play professional football. I recall in a meeting with Sanders last season, he told me the same about helping the players find jobs after being an student-athlete.

"Why can't we have a Fortune 500 Draft. Forget the NFL Draft, some of them are going to go, some ain't." Sanders said. He expounded, "90% of your team is not going to go pro. If that's the case, I gotta get these guys to become professionals. Not just professional football players, but professionals."

Logical, Coach Prime would like to partner with corporations and establish an employment draft. This will increase the employment opportunities of student-athletes who have the fundamental skills to become productive employees.

