Deion Sanders EXCLUSIVE: Would He Ever Coach the Dallas Cowboys?

NFL legend Deion Sanders is an icon in Dallas and beyond. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and legendary quarterback Troy Aikman endorsed his coaching ability when he took over at Jackson State. "Prime Time" still has a home in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Should Sanders ever rejoin the Cowboys franchise professionally, Dallas would be "rocking," as Shaquille O'Neal said on his podcast.

A reunion for the ages, "Coach Prime" in Cowboys blue?

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders told Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com. "I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

Coach Prime's' "old-school attributes" are proving successful at the college level. As head coach, Sanders turned the Jackson State program around in just a year and is dominating the recruiting trail with unprecedented success at the FCS level. In 2021, Sanders put together the first 11-win season in JSU history on the way to the SWAC championship, earning the FCS Coach of the Year Award.

How about joining as a Dallas staffer?

"I'm not an assistant coach. That is not me," said Sanders. "I am a head coach ... I don't settle for mediocrity whatsoever. You are going to do it this way, we are going to work our butts off, we are going to be a team. The only thing that is individual about you is the way you play."

The perennial Pro Bowler and Hall-of-Famer is widely regarded as the greatest cover cornerback of all time. Sanders is the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, the only athlete to hit an MLB home run and score an NFL touchdown in the same week, and the only athlete to have both a reception and an interception in the Super Bowl.

"Neon Deion" scored an NFL touchdown six different ways (interception return, punt return, kickoff return, receiving, rushing, and fumble recovery).

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Sanders was a big part of the Cowboys win in Super Bowl XXX, the last title for the team in 27 years. Against the Pittsburg Steelers, Sanders returned a punt for 11 yards and caught a 47-yard reception to set up Dallas' first touchdown of the game and a 27–17 victory.

His newest venture is partnering with Gillette Razors, a collaboration to align with Sanders 'look good, feel good' mentality. Sanders is promoting the nationwide launch of the new GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and is celebrating the launch through a roller-skating rink with featured athlete appearances and a pop-up barbershop in Santa Monica ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Coach Prime will be "a fan for the day" on Super Bowl Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals try to upset the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Sanders is picking the home team Rams to win but will be watching for a specific matchup ... Bengals dynamic receiver Ja'Maar Chase vs. Rams shut-down cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Coach Prime gives Ramsey the edge because of his experience, pass rush, football IQ and physicality.

"He studies his butt off," Sanders said. "You know I gotta go with a defensive back. I'm not picking a receiver."

Always sticking to his defensive roots; Sanders' list of accomplishments is colossal and he doesn't plan on slowing down. Right now, his future plan doesn't involve being an NFL coach ... At least not in the NFL as it is today.

But should his ambitions change, Sanders' "toughness" might come with a soft spot for Dallas.

"I am cut a little different. I love Jerry Jones. I tremendously love that whole family,'' Sanders said of the Joneses.

Watch the full exclusive interview with Deion below in which he also shares his best Jerry Jones story, how the Cowboys "choked" this season and what is left on his bucket list.