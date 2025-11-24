Bayou Classic: Southern And Grambling Will Feature Historic ESports Battle
NEW ORLEANS, LA – The storied rivalry between Southern University and Grambling State University is expanding beyond the gridiron. Southern University ESports is proud to announce that it will face off against Grambling State in the Rally Cry Championship Tour: Bayou Classic Featured Matchup.
The event is set to take place this Friday, November 29, at 9:00 AM CT, live from Champions Square in New Orleans.
As part of the iconic Bayou Classic festivities, this esports showcase highlights the growing prominence of collegiate gaming within Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Representing Southern University in this high-stakes match is Coby Robinson, who will take on Grambling State’s Robert Stripling in a battle for digital supremacy before the football teams take the field the following day.
Christopher Turner, Director of the SU EDGE Digital Gaming Ecosystem, highlighted the significance of this event for the program.
"The Bayou Classic is the grand stage of HBCU culture, and bringing esports to the forefront of this weekend is a testament to how far our industry has come," Christopher Turner said. "This matchup at Champions Square is about more than just a game; it is about showcasing the incredible talent of our students like Coby Robinson and demonstrating that the Jaguar spirit dominates in every arena—physical or digital. We are building a legacy with SU EDGE, and we are ready to show the world what Southern University esports is all about."
The event, presented by P&G and supported by the Army National Guard, is free and open to the public. Fans and alumni gathering in New Orleans are encouraged to arrive early at Champions Square to support the Jaguars and witness the next evolution of the Bayou Classic rivalry.
ESports Bayou Classic Showdown Details
Event: Rally Cry Championship Tour – Bayou Classic Featured Matchup
Matchup: Southern University (Coby Robinson) vs. Grambling State (Robert Stripling)
Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
Time: 9:00 AM CT
Location: Champions Square, New Orleans, LA
Admission: Free
About Southern University Esports (SU EDGE):
The Southern University and A&M College "SU EDGE" (Esports & Digital Gaming Ecosystem) is dedicated to fostering innovation, competition, and career development within the gaming industry. By providing students with competitive opportunities and educational pathways in digital media and technology, SU EDGE is positioning Southern University as a leader in the collegiate esports landscape.