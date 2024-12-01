10 Key Factors In The 51st Bayou Classic
Interesting statistics in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic.
1. Attendance
Attendance: 63,207
2. Bayou Classic Championships
27 - Southern; 24 - Grambling
3. Coach Terrence Graves: 3 Championships
2 as interim head coach (Southern and Grambling);
1 as installed head coach (Southern)
4. 3 Players Eclipsed the Century Mark For Southern
RB Kendric Rhymes (110 rushing yards);
QB Jalen Woods (188 passing yards);
WR Chandler Whitfield (146 receiving yards)
5. Grambling Receivers Caught Passes
10
6. Jaguars Quarterback Had...
Jaguars QB Woods' 188 yards were more than Tigers QBs Crawley + Bailey for 99 yards
7. Jaguars Running Backs Had...
Jaguars RB Kendric Rhymes outrushed 7 Grambling rushers for 107 yards
9. 2 GSU QBs With More Completions...
Southern's Woods had more passing yards on fewer completions: 9 to 11 for Grambling
10. Southern More Consistent Scoring
Southern scored in every quarter while Grambling recorded points in only the 2nd and 4th quarters.
SCORING DRIVES
SOUTHERN 7, GRAMBLING 0 - 1st QTR (5:20)
SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 0 - 2nd QTR (9:07)
SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 7 (HALFTIME)
HALFTIME SHOW
SOUTHERN 17, GRAMBLING 7 - 3rd Qtr - (2:27)
SOUTHERN 17, GRAMBLING 14 - 4th Qtr - (13:19)
SOUTHERN 24, GRAMBLING 14 - 4th Qtr - (3:31)
SOUTHERN 24, GRAMBLING 14 - FINAL
