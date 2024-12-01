HBCU Legends

10 Key Factors In The 51st Bayou Classic

Interesting statistics in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic.

Kyle T. Mosley

Chandler Whitfield
Chandler Whitfield / Credit: NB
1. Attendance

Bayou Classic
Bayou Classic / Bayou Classic

Attendance: 63,207

2. Bayou Classic Championships

Bayou Classic Trophy
Bayou Classic Trophy / Bayou Classic Trophy

27 - Southern; 24 - Grambling

3. Coach Terrence Graves: 3 Championships

Terrence Graves
Terrence Graves / RE: Bayou Classic

2 as interim head coach (Southern and Grambling);
1 as installed head coach (Southern)

4. 3 Players Eclipsed the Century Mark For Southern

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars / Credit: SU Athletics

RB Kendric Rhymes (110 rushing yards);
QB Jalen Woods (188 passing yards);
WR Chandler Whitfield (146 receiving yards)

5. Grambling Receivers Caught Passes

Grambling Receiver
Grambling Receiver / Credit: GSU Athletics

10

6. Jaguars Quarterback Had...

Jalen Woods
Jalen Woods / Javier Gallegos

Jaguars QB Woods' 188 yards were more than Tigers QBs Crawley + Bailey for 99 yards

7. Jaguars Running Backs Had...

Kendric Rhymes
Kendric Rhymes / Credit: Kevin Batiste

Jaguars RB Kendric Rhymes outrushed 7 Grambling rushers for 107 yards

8. Jaguars Receivers Had...

Chandler Whitfield
Chandler Whitfield / Credit: NB

9. 2 GSU QBs With More Completions...

Myles Crawley
Myles Crawley / RE: BCFHOF

Southern's Woods had more passing yards on fewer completions: 9 to 11 for Grambling

10. Southern More Consistent Scoring

Chandler Whitfield
Chandler Whitfield / Credit: SU Athletics

Southern scored in every quarter while Grambling recorded points in only the 2nd and 4th quarters.

SCORING DRIVES

SOUTHERN 7, GRAMBLING 0 - 1st QTR (5:20)


SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 0 - 2nd QTR (9:07)

SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 7 (HALFTIME)

HALFTIME SHOW

SOUTHERN 17, GRAMBLING 7 - 3rd Qtr - (2:27)

SOUTHERN 17, GRAMBLING 14 - 4th Qtr - (13:19)

SOUTHERN 24, GRAMBLING 14 - 4th Qtr - (3:31)


SOUTHERN 24, GRAMBLING 14 - FINAL

