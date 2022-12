Here are the 2022 BOXTOROW Superlative Awards for HBCU football players across the nation. Donal Ware does a tremendous job coordinating the votes from the media.

The voters of the BOXTOROW Superlative Awards are comprised of media members from around the country that cover HBCU football. HBCU Legends was fortunate to be a part of the voting process this season.

Dec. 3, 2022; Shedeur Sanders at the 2022 SWAC Football Championship; Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2022 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

2021 Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

2020-21 Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

2019 Ryan Stanley, Florida A&M

2018 Amir Hall, Bowie State

2017 Amir Hall, Bowie State

2016 Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T

2015 Johnathan Williams, Grambling State

2014 John Gibbs, Jr., Alcorn State

2013 Dray Joseph, Southern

2012 Kameron Smith, Winston-Salem State

2011 Casey Therriault, Jackson State

2010 Frank Warren, Grambling State

2009 Will Ford, South Carolina State

2008 Will Ford, South Carolina State

2007 Jacary Atkinson, Tuskegee

Dec. 3, 2022; Aubrey Miller Jr. leaving the field after the coin toss at the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game versus Southern University. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2022 Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

2021 Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

2020-21 Jordan Lewis, Southern

2019 Darius Royster, North Carolina Central

2018 Darryl Johnson, North Carolina A&T

2017 Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

2016 Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

2015 Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State

2014 Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State

2013 Darnell Evans, Shaw

2012 Brandon Thurmond, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2011 Adrian Hamilton, Prairie View A&M

2010 Kenrick Ellis, Hampton

2009 Christian Anthony, Grambling

2008 Marcellus Speaks, Jackson State

2007 Zach East, Prairie View A&M

Deion Sanders with his son Shedeur Sanders during pregame warmups at the 2022 SWAC Football Championship in Jackson, MS on Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

COACHES OF THE YEAR

2022 Deion Sanders, Jackson State

2021 Deion Sanders, Jackson State

2020-21 Doc Gamble, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2019 Buddy Pough, South Carolina State and Damon Wilson, Bowie State

2018 Sam Washington, North Carolina A&T

2017 Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T

2016 Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State and Jerry Mack, North Carolina Central

2015 Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State

2014 Jay Hopson, Alcorn State

2013 Rod Reed, Tennessee State

2012 Connell Maynor, Winston-Salem State

2011 Connell Maynor, Winston-Salem State

2010 Brian Jenkins, Bethune-Cookman

2009 Henry Frazier, Prairie View A&M

2008 Rod Broadway, Grambling State

2007 Al Lavan, Delaware State

ROOKIES/NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR

2022 Kevin Larkins, Livingstone

2021 Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

2020-21 Devon Starling, Tennessee State

2019 Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M

2018 Dejuan Miller, Arkansas Pine Bluff

2017 Caylin Newton, Howard

2016 Jordan Bentley, Alabama A&M

2015 Dorrel McClain, North Carolina Central and Hakeem Holland, Virginia Union

2014 Austin Howard, Southern

2013 Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T

2012 Damon Gresham Chisholm, Howard

2011 Greg McGhee, Howard

2010 Casey Therriault, Jackson State

2009 Ari Johnson, Grambling State

2008 Greg Dillon, Grambling State

2007 Frank Warren, Grambling State

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2022 Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

2021 Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

2020-21Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Antonio Zita, Tennessee State

2019 Noel Ruiz, North Carolina A&T

2018 Malik Wilson, North Carolina A&T

2017 Trenton Cannon, Virginia State

2016 Willie Quinn, Southern

2015 Willie Quinn, Southern

Credit: NCCU Athletics

IMPACT AWARD