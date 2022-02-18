Aqeel Glass Won His 2nd Black College Player of the Year Award

Alabama A&M quarterback received his 2nd-straight "Black College Football Player of the Year" award at the HBCU Legacy Bowl dinner.

Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl co-founders awarded Alabama A&M's quarterback Aqeel Glass his second-consecutive Black College Football Player of the Year Award.

On Thursday evening, James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams presented Glass the Deacon Jones Trophy. Glass had another outstanding 2021 season for the AAMU Bulldogs.

The 6-5, 215-pound quarterback is an intelligent quarterback with a rocket arm. He is great at placing the football where his receivers can catch it. Glass earned a Civil Engineering degree from Alabama A&M University.

Glass earned a second-straight SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honor in 2021. He was also a Walter Payton Award Finalist.

His career numbers in the FCS are impressive. The St. Louis native is No. 14 in FCS career passing yards with 12,136 yards and No. 11 in FCS career touchdowns at 109.

In 2021, he completed 259 out of 414 passes for 3,588 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He rushed for one touchdown and caught two passes.

Aqeel Glass; Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

Glass has not received an invitation from the NFL to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Mar. 1 -7. He had an excellent showing in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and would have been the game's MVP if his team's defense prevented SLU's Cole Kelley's final touchdown drive. However, Glass mounted a final campaign and put his team in field-goal position with seconds remaining, but the placekicker missed the attempt for the win.

Tulane University will host the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl game in Yulman Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM CT. The contest will feature over 90 football players from the HBCU and FCS programs for Team Gaither and Robinson.

