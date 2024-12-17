HBCU Legends

2024 Celebration Bowl: Viewership Soars While Attendance Declines

This year's viewership numbers were encouraging, but the attendance is falling.

The 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl featured the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 14. 2024.   

This year's viewership numbers on ABC increased by 37% compared to last year's game, as ESPN Events executive John T. Grant reported to HBCU Legends. The total audience reached 2.1 million, peaking at 2.6 million during the event.

In last year's game, Florida A&M defeated Howard, attracting nearly 1.51 million viewers. That year, the 2023 Celebration Bowl was the second most-watched FCS postseason game, only behind South Dakota State's quarterfinal win over Villanova.

Scheduling conflicts had the 2023 game competing against NFL Network's televised games. Some believed limited promotion and the lack of star power in the tilt affected viewership.

However, this number was still less than the 2022 Celebration Bowl, which drew 2.407 million viewers and peaked at 3 million.

ATTENDANCE FALLS

Officials reported that Saturday's Celebration Bowl attracted 36,823 spectators, a drastic decrease from the 48,653 fans in 2021 when Jackson State faced South Carolina State for the first time in the event.

The all-time attendance Celebration Bowl record was in 2022 when 49,670 witnessed NCCU eclipsing Jackson State 41-34 in an overtime thriller. In the 2023 game, only 41,108 attended Florida A&M, defeating Howard 35-25.

ABC had the two HBCU football announcers, Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (color analyst), in the booth. Quint Kessenich was the network's sidelines reporter.

The Celebration Bowl effectively highlights the top teams from MEAC and SWAC. However, the current economic situation and the timing between Thanksgiving and Christmas have contributed to recent declines in attendance and a rise in viewership.  

